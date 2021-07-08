Two new recreation specialists joined the South Burlington Recreation and Parks department this summer, evidence the department is bouncing back from the starving effects of COVID-19 restrictions on revenues and programming.
The department felt a net loss of about $12,000 last summer, according to department director Holly Rees, but more painful to her was the effect on families.
As summer kicks off, she is elated to restock programming, to hear feedback from folks at community events like SoBu Nite Out and to see kiddos playing together after a year of distancing. Summer programs are back at about 75 percent compared to previous years, she said, with 25 camps in total. The camps are self-generating, meaning much of funding comes from participation fees — a silver lining that allowed the department to collect some savings last year, despite the loss.
“The real proof in the pudding is families feeling connected and kids feeling supported and being able to be engaged. That’s the real home run,” said Rees.
Joining the department as recreation specialists are Lauren Drasler, who came on board in late June, and Rebecca Isham, who will join the team later this month.
Drasler, figuratively and literally, got her feet wet on her first day by kicking off an outdoor baseball camp at Veteran’s Memorial Park in a downpour. She hails from Springfield, attended the University of Vermont for undergrad studying animal science, and got her teaching license at Champlain College.
Isham will tackle adult and senior programming as the city counts down the days to the new senior center’s grand opening later this month.
Many positions in the recreation and parks department were furloughed when COVID restrictions locked down the state in spring 2020, and while all furloughed city employees returned last fall, some vacated positions in the rec department remained empty into the next fiscal year’s budget.
Bouncing back
The recreation and parks department began planning for summer camps in December and January, when COVID restrictions were much stricter across the state and the relief of vaccines had not yet kicked in. They didn’t know how the vaccine rollout would develop but crossed their fingers.
“Everyone just kind of went in knowing that (cancellation) was a potential, but we’re really proud of our Vermonters for allowing us to get back to that place,” Rees told The Other Paper earlier this summer, just before the team launched SoBu Nite Out — a community event filled with food trucks, lawn games and live music. The series continues every Thursday night in Veteran’s Memorial Park until Aug. 19.
Favorite summer camps, from baseball to rockets, are back, though about 10 indoor camps won’t return until next year. Some of the camps have waitlists, partly because families are eager to participate but also because the inventory is smaller, explained city recreation specialist Brett Leonard.
Masks are not required since most of the programming takes place outdoors. When kids head indoors for tennis camp, or when the weather doesn’t cooperate, unvaccinated kids under 12 are required to sport a mask.
In past years, families registered for summer camps as early as February, but this year many waited until later or canceled as their travel plans changed. “Our numbers are solid in our camps but just the flow was a little bit different,” Leonard said.
Another first for the department, and a silver lining from the pandemic, is the offering of free lunch for campers.
“We’re able to provide a healthy, nutritious bagged lunch to every one of the campers this year,” Leonard said, thanks to leftover funding from South Burlington School District nutritional services.
Adult recreation opportunities like the city’s hiking series and Weed Warrior events, which cautiously opened this spring, will continue throughout the summer as well.
While in the midst of running summer programs and transitioning onto a new registration platform, the team is also moving out of its old offices into the new city hall on Market Street, where a new senior center, the library, a public art gallery and an auditorium will also be housed.
“It’s pretty busy in our world,” Rees said, so she’s excited to welcome two additional staffers to accommodate the progress to normal programming rates.
Reconnecting families
Leonard’s favorite moment so far has been watching kids from the city’s different elementary schools, who became friends through camp, reconnect after a year apart.
“Same with families, as well, at drop off and pick up. It’s just that sense of community bonding is showing again,” he said.
Rees feels the same way, recalling a moment from the July 4 fireworks show last weekend, when a South Burlington parent “made a beeline” in her direction.
“She shared with me a story of her son in one of our spring programs who was young, a little bit nervous and a little bit overwhelmed ... And (Coach Brett) was able to kind of take him under his wing, give him some one-on-one attention and (create) a game plan to make sure that he felt comfortable. It ended up being a great success,” recalled Rees. “So, one of the pieces for me is just families really feeling seen and supported.”
