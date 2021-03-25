On a warm, beautiful first day of spring, more than 80 people showed up at Burlington City Hall on Church Street to protest racism against people of Asian descent.
Becky Fu von Trapp, an immigration attorney in Burlington who lives in Stowe, said organizing for the Saturday, March 20, rally had just begun the day before via social media. Von Trapp said the purpose of the protest was to bring attention to the prejudice against Asian people reflected in the shooting of eight people, six of whom were of Asian descent, in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 16.
She was pleasantly surprised at the number of people who showed up given that the planning had been at the last minute. “I think compared with the rest of the country, Vermont is relatively very liberal and very friendly,” Von Trapp said. “We just want to echo and make sure that all of our Asian community all over the United States are seen.”
