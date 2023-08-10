Amid an increase in reports of rabies in raccoons, the annual rabies vaccine bait drop has begun across eight counties.
Approximately 265,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in nearly 100 Vermont communities in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties.
Rabies vaccine — in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait that is attractive to raccoons and skunks — were placed by hand in residential centers beginning Aug. 1, and dropped in rural areas from low-flying aircraft between Aug. 5-10.
Pilots can control the release of bait to avoid residential areas. When an animal bites into the bait, it takes in the oral vaccine and will develop immunity to rabies.
For nearly 30 years, the bait drop has been part of a nationally coordinated effort between the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to prevent the spread of rabies, a fatal disease.
A special bait drop focused on rabies among wildlife in Chittenden County took place earlier this year.
Rabies is a deadly viral disease of the brain that infects mammals. Rabies is most often seen in raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats, but unvaccinated pets and livestock can also get the disease. The virus is spread primarily through the bite of an infected animal. If left untreated, the disease is almost always fatal in humans and animals. However, post-exposure treatment is 100 percent effective when given soon after a person is bitten by a rabid animal.
So far this year, 23 animals in Vermont have tested positive for rabies, 12 of which have been raccoons.
“You can’t get rabies from the bait,” said state public health veterinarian Natalie Kwit, “but if you find a bait pack, don’t touch it unless necessary. Leave the bait undisturbed so it can be eaten by wild animals.”
If your pet eats a bait, if a child brings one home, if you see a wild or stray animal acting strangely or are concerned about a rabies exposure call the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 800-472-2437. Learn more about rabies at healthvermont.gov/rabies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.