Rep. Martin LaLonde, Chittenden 7-1
• Name your three top legislative priorities for this session.
As we work to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild our economy, the legislature must tackle fundamental infrastructure issues such as access to reliable, high speed internet; housing that people can afford; and childcare that is accessible to working families. We need to develop policies that both improve the economic wellbeing of working families and help our small businesses. And as we consider solutions, we need to ensure that all Vermont communities have a voice, including those who have not had an equal chance to share their experiences such as BIPOC individuals and communities.
• What are one or two major bills not related to COVID-19 you’d like to see get passed?
I would like to see the Transportation Modernization bill pass. It sets out policies and projects for inclusion in the State’s 2022 Transportation Program that reduce carbon emissions, make strategic infrastructure investments, and give all Vermonters greater access to lower-cost transportation options.
I also would like to see progress made on addressing the historic discrimination and disenfranchisement of BIPOC communities. As a start, I support a bill that would create the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Development Task Force to develop and submit proposed legislation to create one or more commissions to examine and begin the process of dismantling institutional, structural, and systemic discrimination in Vermont.
• What committee have you been assigned to, and what are some of the lesser-publicized topics you think the committee will — or should — take up?
I will be starting my fourth session on the Judiciary Committee. I anticipate that the Committee will continue its work on criminal justice reform, including implementing recommendations from the Sentencing Commission related to restructuring Vermont’s criminal code. A restructured criminal code would provide greater proportionality between offenses and punishment and should lead to shorter terms of imprisonment for many offenses, thus reducing our incarcerated population. In addition, the Committee will likely continue its work on improving the availability of criminal justice data from prosecutors and courts to help us understand where inequities arise in the system.
• What is the biggest logistical challenge you have to deal with when it comes to legislating remotely amid COVID-19 safety protocols?
Legislating effectively requires cooperation and compromise with fellow legislators, which, in turn, requires the opportunity for legislators to get to know each other. Making
Rep. Ann Pugh,
Chittenden 7-2
• Name your three top legislative priorities for this session.
Response to, mitigation of, and recovery from the health, economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A systemic response wherein Vermonters will have access to affordable, accessible, and quality childcare.
Focusing on the systemic inequalities related to race, gender and economic class that the pandemic has shined a bright light on
• What are one or two major bills not related to COVID-19 you’d like to see get passed?
In some ways, everything is related to COVID-19 and how the state will look in the future. It is also too early for many of the bills to have been introduced. Additional issues of interest include access to broadband, modernizing transportation, and developing and expanding our workforce.
• What committee have you been assigned to, and what are some of the lesser-publicized topics you think the committee will — or should — take up?
I was appointed Chair of the Human Services Committee. Outlined by House Rules, the Committee considers matters relating to human services, public health, and social and economic security. Topics outside of our primary focus on response to the pandemic include child protection, foster care, nursing homes and older Vermonters, toxic chemicals, substance abuse.
• What is the biggest logistical challenge you have to deal with when it comes to legislating remotely amid COVID-19 safety protocols?
Understanding each other makes for better legislation. Creating the opportunities to form relationships with those I’m working with and for and being able to walk down the hall and make those quick and informal check-ins. What actions should Congress, and the President’s cabinet take in response to the Jan. 6 assault on the United States Capitol? Briefly share your thoughts on that day.
Rep. John Killacky,
Chittenden 7-3
• Name your three top legislative priorities for this session.
As we rebuild our social, economic, and civic lives post-pandemic, business relief, expanded unemployment, and keeping people housed are central. The critical shortage of affordable housing and childcare must also be addressed.
• What are one or two major bills not related to COVID-19 you’d like to see get passed?
More work needs to be done to move our minimum wage to $15 per hour - over 40,000 Vermonters will be impacted. Paid Family and Medical Leave should be reintroduced. If we had access to these benefits, a disproportionate share of women would not have left the workforce.
• What committee have you been assigned to, and what are some of the lesser-publicized topics you think the committee will — or should — take up?
I serve on the General, Housing, and Military Affairs Committee. Issues of concern include expanding affordable housing, strengthening unions, providing a living wage, increasing the number of recovery beds available, and protecting our homeless. As well, the committee will work with the National Guard and their families during upcoming deployments.
• What is the biggest logistical challenge you have to deal with when it comes to legislating remotely amid COVID-19 safety protocols?
Committee work is not hampered meeting virtually as we hear testimony from experts and witnesses. However, this being the beginning of the biennium, many new bills are being developed and it is difficult to have nuanced conversations to understand the intent of the hundreds of proposed legislation being prepared.
• What actions should Congress, and the President’s cabinet take in response to the Jan. 6 assault on the United States Capitol? Briefly share your thoughts on that day.
Rep. Maida Townsend,
Chittenden 7-4
• Name your three top legislative priorities for this session.
Balanced state budget responsive to needs of Vermonters and Vermont
Long-term solution for stability of Vermont State College System
Long-term solution for accessible, affordable, quality child care
• What are one or two major bills not related to COVID-19 you’d like to see get passed?
H.49 An act relating to including psychological abuse as the basis for obtaining a civil abuse protection order (a tiny bill with important impact)
H.57 An act relating to creating a Vermont Economic Solutions Act
The Transportation Modernization Act does not yet have a number, but I wish to list it here.
• What committee have you been assigned to, and what are some of the lesser-publicized topics you think the committee will — or should — take up?
House Appropriations. We do the state budget.
• What is the biggest logistical challenge you have to deal with when it comes to legislating remotely amid COVID-19 safety protocols?
I actually appreciate being able to fit more meetings into each day. Similarly, this “digital democracy” encourages participation by far more people than would able to access the State House. Lost is the ability to develop the relationships which build trust and understanding. This is a tremendous loss.
• What actions should Congress and the President’s cabinet take in response to the Jan. 6 assault on the United States Capitol? Briefly share your thoughts on that day.
Sen. Michael Sirotkin
• Name your three top legislative priorities for this session.
COVID Relief is #1 and, as Chair of the Economic Development and Housing Committee, I want to continue our work on creating more housing at an affordable price and having small business and their employees come out of the pandemic in a strengthened position. Increased access to high-speed broadband is also critical to economic development and the state’s well being.
• What are one or two major bills not related to COVID-19 you’d like to see get passed?
My committee led the effort in the last session on a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave. We got to $12.55 on minimum wage and the House failed by one vote to override a veto on paid leave. We should continue to consider these issues on both the state and federal level.
• What committee have you been assigned to, and what are some of the lesser-publicized topics you think the committee will — or should — take up?
I have been re-appointed Chair of the Economic Development and Housing Committee and am also on the Finance Committee, which deals with all matters related to taxes, insurance, utilities, etc. I hope to continue our consumer protection work with the Attorney General relating to the internet, home repair, and more.
• What is the biggest logistical challenge you have to deal with when it comes to legislating remotely amid COVID-19 safety protocols?
This has been a very challenging and time consuming environment in which to work. Quite frankly, many of us are fried by the length of the workdays and the length and intensity of the last session. The lack of personal contact with our fellow legislators, staff and witnesses is especially hard.
• What actions should Congress and the President’s cabinet take in response to the Jan. 6 assault on the United States Capitol? Briefly share your thoughts on that day.
Shocking and horrific. The President and his sycophants must be held to account. I have been, and continue to be, especially appalled by his allies in the US Senate, who know better, but who rarely vote their conscience.
Sen. Kesha Ram
• Name your three top legislative priorities for this session.
In order to build back better from this pandemic and economic downturn, we need to understand and acknowledge who has been left behind and how to center their needs and voices moving forward. My priorities are deep listening, centering equity, and leading with data-informed approaches to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice.
• What are one or two major bills not related to COVID-19 you’d like to see get passed?
While I believe almost everything has some connection to the pandemic, two bills that I plan to reintroduce to help break the prison pipeline are reducing the use of suspension and expulsion in schools, which we know are more likely to affect Black students and students with disabilities, and ending the use of cash bail in our criminal retention system. I also felt strongly we needed a Language Access Plan to ensure equal availability to government programs and services regardless of English proficiency before the pandemic, but it has become a stark need as we look at the way New Americans have been left out of access to critical updates and information about health, public safety, and economic supports in an ongoing emergency.
• What committee have you been assigned to, and what are some of the lesser-publicized topics you think the committee will — or should — take up?
I am grateful to have received my top choices - Senate Economic Development, Housing & Military Affairs and Senate Government Operations. I was also elected to serve as the Clerk for both committees. Both of them have a lot of less "splashy" issues we will take up that have significant impact, such as who is able to access government contracts, how we redistrict our legislative political boundaries after the once-in-a-decade Census process, and how we collect data and plan appropriately to deploy resources. These are all even more critical as we get significant, one-time resources from the federal government that are hard to absorb effectively, efficiently, and equitably without thinking about some of this backend work to make government run more fairly.
• What is the biggest logistical challenge you have to deal with when it comes to legislating remotely amid COVID-19 safety protocols?
None of the challenges we are facing as legislators compare to the safety threats and challenges faced by our frontline workers in our hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, grocery stores, dairy farms, and other essential, in-person workplaces. The only thing I try to pay attention to is making sure we are not becoming overly partisan or unkind because that can be easier to do via social media and remote platforms, and it tears at the fabric of our civil discourse.
• What actions should Congress and the President’s cabinet take in response to the Jan. 6 assault on the United States Capitol? Briefly share your thoughts on that day.
We need to have a full investigation into what was a confusing, horrifying, and now historically infamous day in our democratic experiment that we call the United States. We now have reports and charges that help paint a picture of off-duty police officers, elected officials, and other civil servants participating in the destruction, desecration, and loss of life. They all need to be held accountable for us to be able to move forward safely and peacefully as a nation, including the inciter of the violence, outgoing President Donald Trump.
Sen. Tom Chittenden
• Name your three top legislative priorities for this session.
Learn the ropes.
COVID 19 Vaccination Distribution and all things pandemic related.
Build the economy back better.
• What are one or two major bills not related to COVID-19 you’d like to see get passed?
As a first time legislator, I am not introducing any legislation this year but am instead working with others on their efforts. Further, I support the priority focus on COVID 19 for this year of session; we need to get back to normal and this means the Pandemic is top priority for my attention.
• What committee have you been assigned to, and what are some of the lesser-publicized topics you think the committee will — or should — take up?
Transportation and Education; as of the time of writing this email, we have not met yet so I cannot answer this but will certainly report back later in the month if interested.
• What is the biggest logistical challenge you have to deal with when it comes to legislating remotely amid COVID-19 safety protocols?
It is very hard to build relationships with people through zoom and from my living room. Informal hallway conversations are where so much important work occurs that it is preventing me from plugging in.
• What actions should Congress and the President’s cabinet take in response to the Jan. 6 assault on the United States Capitol? Briefly share your thoughts on that day.
Sen. Chris Pearson
• Name your three top legislative priorities for this session.
We must focus on getting through the pandemic: getting everyone vaccinated, keeping businesses open and the economy afloat, and making sure no Vermonters go hungry. From there we must look to rebuild stronger and more equitably and be sure our investments are directed to long-term sustainability.
• What are one or two major bills not related to COVID-19 you’d like to see get passed?
I am re-introducing a bill to give Vermonters with insurance access to 2 primary care visits a year without any cost-share. This addresses the problem where people have insurance but can’t afford to see their doctor. It will promote preventative care and help us build the primary-care workforce in Vermont.
• What committee have you been assigned to, and what are some of the lesser-publicized topics you think the committee will — or should — take up?
Senate Agriculture (vice chair) – we will work to strengthen food systems to get Vermonters easier access to local foods and give farmers better access to markets.
Senate Finance (ranking member) – we will work to continue broadband expansion and I hope we will make school funding more equitable.
• What is the biggest logistical challenge you have to deal with when it comes to legislating remotely amid COVID-19 safety protocols?
Juggling work and family is challenging and the pandemic makes it harder. I know many can relate. Being overwhelmed may mean I miss an email or phone call. The legislature has worked reasonably well by zoom and I’m sure we will keep trying our best during this remarkable time.
• What actions should Congress and the President’s cabinet take in response to the Jan. 6 assault on the United States Capitol? Briefly share your thoughts on that day.
The Biden administration must work with Congress to address systemic elements that gave rise to Trump and the hatred he fanned. We are a nation of laws and people must be held accountable. They must also weed out white supremacists in the military and in police forces across the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.