With warmer weather comes gardening, swimming, summer and Vermont’s paving season.
In South Burlington, road construction and other public works projects are underway or starting in the next few months.
Public works director Tom DiPietro noted his department recently finished some major paving on Gregory Drive, Mountain View Boulevard, Victory Drive and White Face and Swift streets. Rain has been a factor, DiPietro said, making paving efforts a little inconsistent, but the city remains on a forward path.
Paving of the recreation path on Kimball Avenue, as part of the city’s larger project to fix the underlying culvert and repair a broken bridge, finished up last week. Some landscaping and marking on the roads will come later, but otherwise that project is “pretty much done,” he said.
Later this summer or early fall, the city will pave the next section of Dorset Street — one of the most highly trafficked thoroughfares in the city — from Garden Street to Aspen Drive.
DiPietro said that timeline will depend on the price of pavement.
Another big public works project coming to South Burlington will be the replacement of traffic signals on Dorset Street, from Williston to Kennedy Drive. The new software is intended to make the intersection more efficient for both cars and pedestrians.
“That’ll be good, it will bring in some pedestrian crossing improvements which will be wonderful,” DiPietro said. He’s waiting on one final permit from the Vermont Department of Transportation then plans to go out to bid. With supply chain issues and higher prices, the timeline is a little “up in the air,” he added.
South Burlington parks are getting some TLC as well thanks to the city parks and recreation department. Staff is repaving the basketball courts in Szymanski Park and painting fresh lines and replacing hoops. Tennis courts are also getting fresh pavement, lines and nets.
Four of the courts will transition to pickleball with new lines and nets, with the project currently out to bid, DiPietro said.
In new stormwater developments, a project to build a gravel wetland at the Burlington Country Club will keep close to three gallons of phosphorous pollution out of Lake Champlain every year, according to the city.
South Burlington and Burlington Country Club were awarded a grant from the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission, formerly the Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission, in 2020 to fund the engineering design of the new stormwater treatment system. The project is expected to reduce the peak flow of a one-year, 24-hour storm event by 97 percent and will reduce the amount of phosphorus going to Lake Champlain by 10.5 kg per year.
