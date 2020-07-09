Vermont group The Black Perspective filled Burlington’s Church Street with a protest on July 4.
More than 1,000 people crowded in front of Burlington City Hall to hear speakers talk about systemic racism and Black oppression in America. Most held up signs to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Masks were worn throughout.
The crowd then marched together to Battery Park. The energy emanating from the crowd was powerful as people began to chant.
At Battery Park there were tables set up with food, water and hand sanitizer.
There, protesters stood or sat in the grass in front of the amphitheatre to listen to more speakers, whose messages rang clear – Black lives are in danger everyday and white people need to stand by their side to fight against systemic racism.
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.