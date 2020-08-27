The spirit of philanthropist Bobby Miller will live on in South Burlington, in a Gregory Drive condo building given to the city — about a decade earlier than expected.
In 2009, the South Burlington Police Department was on the hunt for new digs. Seeing the city’s need, Miller came forward with a deal: South Burlington could buy into the condominium development he created and use that space for its new police department. After 20 years, he promised to donate the entire building to the city.
Following his death this spring, Miller’s children Tim Miller and Stephanie Miller Taylor decided to speed-up that donation. The Miller building will transfer to the city, likely by the end of October, according to City Manager Kevin Dorn.
“All that extra income, just from the rental, comes at a time that’s very important and wonderful for us,” said City Council Chair Helen Riehle. “It’s really fabulous and I appreciate the generosity.”
Once the donation is complete, the city will own the entire building and inherit Miller’s tenant, EPS, Inc. As of Aug. 21, Deputy City Manager Tom Hubbard was unsure of what that rental income would be.
There are also discussions about possibly welcoming a new tenant, the Chittenden County Public Safety Authority, which has been working on plans to operate a regional dispatch center.
Dorn has not presented the council with suggestions for how the city will spend its newfound income but said he will likely suggest the council put the money in a maintenance fund for the building.
“Of course, this is a different year. We have enormous revenue pressures and cost pressures because of COVID and the pandemic response so the council may want to just direct that money into the general fund,” Dorn said.
South Burlington already receives about $100,000, annually, from the Veteran’s Administration, which rents space in a portion of the building already owned by the city.
There are about 10 years of payments left on the $7.2 million bond South Burlington took out to purchase its portion of the building, Hubbard said. The principal payments are roughly $360,000 per year and are covered using a portion of the city’s Local Option Tax revenues, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.