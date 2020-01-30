City Manager Kevin Dorn gave the sidewalk outside the Allard Square Senior Center a final shovel in preparation for the afternoon’s guest. Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) was on his way to see the progress made in the city’s Tax Increment Finance district, City Center, since his last tour of the street two years ago.
According to Welch, it was an opportunity to see the good work that’s been going on in South Burlington, and the cooperation required to achieve it.
“It’s a real reminder of how the partnership between the federal government, when it provides some financing, and the local government and private developers, can work to create magic,” Welch said.
The tour began in Allard Square, a mixed affordable and market rate senior living facility near the site of the future city hall/library/senior center building. Cathedral Square –Allard Square parent company– CEO Kim Fitzgerald shared tales of the creation of the new complex, the community’s need for affordable senior housing and offered the congressman a walk-through of the space.
Welch met with resident Pat Kilgour, who shared with him the importance of affordable senior housing.
Increasing rent forced Kilgour out of her last apartment. And it wasn’t easy to find new quarters. Kilgour searched high and low, eventually scoring a room in Allard Square’s affordable housing –though not before pawning off some jewelry and family memorabilia.
“There’s people that are struggling like myself, and where do they go,” she asked. “I feel sorry for the people still waiting for a place to go.”
Indeed, Fitzgerald said that if they were to open 908 apartments tomorrow, the senior living center would still have a waiting list.
The tour then stopped at 180 Market Street, site of the future city hall/library/senior center. There, Public Works Director Justin Rabidoux, City Project Manager Ilona Blanchard and the Library Community Director, Jennifer Murray told Welch about construction work to come and the functions the new community center will serve.
According to Paul Conner, South Burlington Director of Planning and Zoning, City Center is one of Vermont’s first new downtowns in over a century.
City Officials and developers also showed Welch how a stormwater pond designed to accommodate runoff from Market Street. The pond has been transformed into a social area with public art, benches and verdant plantings in warmer weather. Footprints in the snow alongside the pond showed that even in the winter it was being visited, one of the tour members pointed out.
Developer David Shenk then discussed the new duplexes he developed at the end of the street. The tour concluded with a visit to the Garden Apartments, affordable housing built by the Champlain Housing Trust. There, Welch got to watch as children excitedly ran from the bus to their new digs.
“It’s really a pretty moving experience for me to be here and see the results of your efforts,” Welch said. “Given my job now, where things are so messed up in DC, to come back and to see local leadership that is doing what is really core to building communities and pretty spaces where people can live and where it’s organized … It’s really pretty inspiring.”
Dorn highlighted how federal funds and other aid enabled the creation of City Center’s infrastructure and buildings.
“Without the federal earmark we would not have built Market Street,” He said. “Without the tax credit ... buildings like this [the Garden Apartments] could not be made.”
According to Welch, tours like that of Market Street and its new buildings influence his work by providing firsthand accounts of the successes of federal programs.
“It allows me to return to Washington with much more excitement to continue promoting these programs that have helped make this successful,” Welch said. He added how these experiences give him true stories of how programs he and his colleagues work on at the federal level influence communities around the country.
“What we’re talking about down there for some of these programs, it’s not abstract, it’s real, it’s real people and real apartments and real communities,” Welch said.