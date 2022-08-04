With Vermont’s primary nearly upon us, here’s what you need to know to vote next Tuesday.

Contested races include a new Chittenden Southeast Senate district with five Democrats vying for three slots on the Democratic side of the ballot. Newcomers Steve May of Richmond and Lewis Mudge of Charlotte are looking to unseat two of three incumbent candidates — Thomas Chittenden of South Burlington, Ginny Lyons of Williston and Kesha Ram Hinsdale of Shelburne — for a chance to appear on the November General Election ballot. No Republican or Progressive candidate submitted paperwork to represent South Burlington in Montpelier.

Other contested primary races include Vermont’s sole seat in the U.S. House and for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, on both the Democratic and Republican tickets.

In the Democratic primary voters will need to pick a preferred candidate in races for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. In the Republican primary, voters will need to select a candidate for governor and lieutenant governor from the field of contenders.

Two Democrats also face off in the Chittenden County State’s Attorney race. Incumbent Sarah George faces Ted Kenney for the county’s top law enforcement job.

South Burlington

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at four polling locations around South Burlington, designated per district. The city offers a map and list to help you find your polling location by street address.

There is a new fifth voting district in the city shared with Williston thanks to redistricting, which means if you live on the south side of I-89 in the vicinity of the Williston border, you should check with city clerk Donna Kinville, or visit the city website, to verify if you are in the new Chittenden-8 district. Those in the new district will no longer visit F.H. Tuttle Middle School polling place but should instead head to city hall at 180 Market St. on election day.

For residents in the other districts, your polling locations are the same: folks in Chittenden-9 head to Tuttle, Chittenden-10 to Chamberlin School, Chittenden-11 to Tuttle and Chittenden-12 to Orchard School.

All South Burlington’s five House races are uncontested pending hail Mary write-in challengers. Those running include Noah Hyman (Chittenden-8), Emilie Krasnow (Chittenden-9), Kate Nugent (Chittenden-10), Brian Minier (Chittenden-11), and incumbent Martin LaLonde (Chittenden-12).

If you’ve not registered to vote yet, there’s still time: new voter registration can be filled out online, or in person at your local clerk’s office.

However, time has likely run out to safely mail back your ballot if you received an absentee, so make sure to fill out one of the three received, then return all three ballots to the city hall drop-box by 4:30 p.m. on election day or your appropriate polling location before polls close.

If you did not request an absentee ballot, you can still vote early by dropping by the city clerk’s office and filling out an early ballot. The South Burlington city clerk’s office will close at noon on Monday, Aug. 8 to prepare for the election.

Charlotte & Hinesburg

In addition to voting in Vermont’s primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Charlotte voters will also decide whether to build and fund a new town garage.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Town Hall, 159 Ferry Road.

In Hinesburg polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at town hall.

Two Charlotters face off for the lone seat in the Vermont House to represent Charlotte and a slice of Hinesburg. Chea Waters Evans is attempting to unseat incumbent representative Michael Yantachka. Both are Democrats.

In Hinesburg, two Democrats, Christina Deeley and Phil Pouech, are seeking the seat of Hinesburg Rep. Bill Lippert, who is retiring after years of service.

Shelburne

Polls will be open on primary election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shelburne town center gym. Early voting is also allowed at the town clerk’s office, but the office closes at 2 p.m. on the Monday before the primary.

For information, go to /bit.ly/3zvfpPs.