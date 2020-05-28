PRIDE Rock

Each Memorial Day weekend, Rene LaBerge, leader of the South Burlington Dolphins youth football program, works with the team’s seniors to give their PRIDE rock a little spring cleaning. The rock honors former players, and a coach who has passed. During the football season current players salute the rock by touching it when entering and leaving the field. This year, Javen Sears, Ryan Steel and Michel Bergeron joined their coach and friend to clean the area. They added a new path from the rock to their practice field. The “pride” of PRIDE rock stands for Personal Responsibility for Individual Daily Effort - the team’s motto.

 Courtesy photo

