Citing the need for both public safety and criminal justice reform in Chittenden County, nine labor unions representing police, fire and rescue personnel endorsed Ted Kenney’s bid to become the next state’s attorney for Vermont’s largest and busiest court.
The endorsements include both the South Burlington Police Officers Association and South Burlington Firefighters Association.
The other police unions cover Burlington, Williston, Winooski and the Fraternal Order of Police in Chittenden County.
Also supporting Kenney are unions representing professional firefighters and emergency medical services in Burlington, Colchester and Williston.
The joint announcement came during a news conference at the Burlington Hilton Hotel Monday.
Kenney, a former division chief for the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, is looking to unseat State’s Attorney Sarah George in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Critics of George say she’s soft on crime and her implementation of several criminal justice policies allow people to avoid prosecution or from held accountable.
Proponents of George say anecdotes about crime on the rise are not supported by actual statistics and that public safety officials are slow to embrace much-needed reforms to policing.
George, of Williston, announced in January that her office would not pursue charges resulting from non-public-safety traffic stops such as driving with tinted windows, a suspended license or broken taillight, which disproportionately affects drivers and passengers of color.
Burlington firefighters say accountability is one of the primary reasons the union sided with Kenney when it came to an endorsement.
Union president Kyle Blake outlined two significant threats to the safety of firefighters that have not been taken seriously — both involved repeat offenders that he said George has been unable to curtail. In one case, while firefighters were responding to a medical emergency, an offender threatened to steal the large tower truck as it was parked near City Hall Park.
The suspect, well known to Burlington police and firefighters, proceeded to shove a firefighter out of the way and try to climb into the driver’s seat as he said, “I’m taking your fire truck,” Blake reported. He was pulled from the truck and fled, but not before allegedly causing havoc in the park.
In the second case, the suspect jumped in front of a ladder truck as firefighters responded to an emergency on North Avenue. The suspect threw a large plastic toolbox at the front window of the truck, Blake said. The driver swerved to avoid the man and others.
“Both of those individuals we have had multiple run-ins with. I believe Burlington Police Department has had multiple run-ins with. That is one of the reasons why our membership voted for this endorsement,” he said. “There is no end result. It keeps happening and happening. So, we are looking for some closure.”
Kenney, a Williston selectboard member, said he will review each case on its merits and show no favoritism.
“In my meetings with these unions, we have all understood that the state’s attorney is an independently elected official whose ultimate superiors are the voters. None of these first responder unions asked for or even hinted about seeking a loyal ally in the state’s attorney’s office. In fact, all these unions repeatedly said that they not only know reform is on the way, but that it must occur, and the old ways of doing things are gone,” he said at the news conference.
“To be clear, I will never be the firefighter union’s candidate or EMT union’s candidate or the police union’s candidate. These women and men made no demands and sought no promises from me other than that I make good faith efforts to collaborate with them, and to hear them out. I made no other commitments,” said Kenney.
