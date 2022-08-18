Eight homes in the Chamberlin neighborhood are gearing up for new windows, attic insulation, extra wall layers and weather stripping, among other possible improvements, as they enter the next phase of the Burlington International Airport’s noise pilot program.
The hope is that certain home improvements will decrease the amount of sound seeping into homes most affected by the airport and the Air National Guard’s F-35 jets, according to mapping conducted over the years.
Only eight residences were included in the initial pilot, which started with public outreach last December, but acting airport director Nic Longo noted that more grant funding will eventually beef up the program to include as many as 100 homes a year.
Grants totaling $1.8 million from the Federal Aviation Administration covering 90 percent of the cost with a 10 percent local share will allow the airport to update its noise exposure maps and to add another seven homes to the noise pilot program, including design, bidding and construction. It also covers the design for the next 54 homes in the program.
“That’s huge progress,” Longo said, adding that as these first eight houses head into the construction phase this fall, he will have “very, very, very close eyes on the project.”
“I think as many of us have seen or experienced ourselves, it can be stressful when you have work being done on your house. I want to make sure that that process is very, very, very good for each individual,” he said.
Ten percent of the total cost of the current project — a little over $961,000 — is in part being covered by Vermont Gas Systems, which has an incentive to help as the program by nature creates a more efficient house in terms of heating and cooling, Longo noted. The other funds will likely be reimbursed by other federal funding.
Another grant of $666,882 will cover costs to update the noise map, covering readings of airport arrivals, departures and radar information from over the last year. The whole project should take between six to 12 months to finish and will include public outreach as part of FAA rules.
To determine who will be next in the noise pilot program, airport staff are working through a list of homes most affected by noise to those least affected.
There is no application process since it’s based on need, but Longo added that for folks who aren’t sure if they qualify, they can check the current noise map or visit btvsound.com, the airport’s noise tracking and monitoring website, enter their home address and see where they fall in terms of decibel levels.
All area homes that qualify for one of the programs must fall between 70 and 75 on the day-night average sound level (DNL) on the map. Additionally, the houses do not require easements in return for noise measures, as the FAA has required in the past.
New airport staff will be coming on board to help manage the programs and support the airport’s engineering department, currently a department of one.
