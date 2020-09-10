By 28 votes, state Sen. Chris Pearson beat political newcomer June Heston in the Democratic Party primary for the Chittenden County Senate, according to official recount results.
Heston, leader of a nonprofit organization, came nail-bitingly close to overtaking Pearson on election night in mid-August. She received 11,719 votes to Pearson’s 11,764, which prompted her to call for a recount.
Chittenden Superior Court Judge Helen Toor affirmed the results Wednesday. In the end, Pearson came out 28 votes ahead. His vote total increased by 46, to 11,810. Heston gained 63 more votes, to 11,782.
“Both of us changed quite a bit,” Pearson said.
