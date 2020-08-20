What happens when the person you trust to care for and protect your child is accused of being a predator?
For John and Jane Doe, not their real names, this question came up twice.
Picking up their child from a caregiver’s house one day after work, Jane was told the infant had been walking funny and was chafed, the result of diaper wipes having run out.
But upon inspection, it appeared to be something else.
The baby’s genitals had signs of bruising and were “fire engine red,” according to the child’s father. Though the infant couldn’t verbally express it, it was clear to the parents that their child was in pain. On the way to urgent care, the couple called their pediatrician — it was a weekend — who said it was likely an infection and to go to the emergency room as a precaution.
So that’s what they did.
There, they were told what they feared most — that their child had experienced “sexual trauma.”
Some time later, after picking up a copy of The Other Paper they saw a face they’d seen before, that of Eike Blohm, a former ER physician with the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Blohm is currently in federal custody, accused of creating child pornography with materials that crossed state lines. At a federal hearing in June, officials revealed they had confiscated three laptops from Blohm’s South Burlington home, the passwords for which have not been decoded.
Blohm is accused of voyeurism, too, after authorities say he recorded video of medical center staff with a hidden camera in a bathroom at the hospital.
He was also the doctor who treated the Does’ young child.
“It was like my blood went cold,” Jane said after seeing Blohm’s picture in the newspaper. “In some ways it feels like we’re right back there.”
Trauma relived
While in the emergency room, the doctor called in a sexual trauma specialist and a photographer to take photos, which the child’s father said was traumatizing to witness.
“You’re watching your child having photographs taken for sexual trauma and you’re processing what you’ve just been told, you’re working through the scenarios, you’re trying to figure out if this is an accident, something’s wrong,” Jane said. “It feels like you’re in a nightmare, and a movie, and you can’t believe this is happening.”
The one thing getting her through it, Jane said, was knowing the photos would be kept private.
“It was so hard for me to watch my baby get their picture taken in a sexual manner like that and know these would forever be on file. And I kept saying to the nurse, I just need to know that nothing gets done with these photos, because I never wanted my child to have to live knowing that these photos were out there somewhere.”
After learning about the allegations against Blohm — which are just that, as he has not been convicted — the parents’ minds swirled with questions: How did this man enter their child’s hospital room? Had he chosen their child’s case because of certain predilections? Is there any possibility that photos of their child could have entered the hands of someone later accused of producing child pornography?
University of Vermont Medical Center spokesperson Annie Mackin said because of the fast pace of the ER, nurses and doctors “attend to patients as they are available,” and if sexual abuse or assault is suspected a forensic nurse is called in.
“It feels very fresh. I’ve been just thinking about how my trust is so dashed and destroyed because, for me, now twice, I’m realizing how many monsters are out, out in the open,” Jane said.
The parents have engaged the child in therapy so a professional can confirm normal, age-appropriate development and behaviors. They’ve been told their child is very happy — “As parents, what we’re doing now is just giving them the world in terms of love, support and just making life as safe as possible,” Jane said.
Mackin said the Office of Patient and Family Advocacy at the hospital helps resolve complaints about patient care. The hospital also has a grievance process for people who feel their complaints have not been addressed.
The parents did work with the hospital, particularly the risk assessment department, to talk about the accessibility of their child’s photos and were told Blohm would not have been among those able to access them.
When asked what the hospital might say to a family concerned about Blohm having treated their child, Mackin said, “The UVM Medical Center’s number one priority is providing safe, high quality care to our patients and families. We understand that news of this nature has the potential to trigger difficult memories. It is important to note that all of the conduct alleged in the federal charges against Eike Blohm occurred outside the hospital.”
The ER-based voyeurism allegations were contained to a staff-only area, Mackin said, and no information points to patients being victimized.
When asked for comment, Blohm’s attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, said, via email, “No thanks, not at this time.”
