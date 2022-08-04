More than 50 practicing attorneys have endorsed Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George this week.
The list of endorsements includes criminal and civil lawyers and former state’s attorneys and comes in the wake of four current and former state’s attorneys endorsed George’s opponent, Ted Kenney, in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
“A prosecutor makes decisions on the facts of the case and the law that exists, not on the winds of public opinion,” Burlington attorney Frank Twarog said. “In my experience, Sarah George does what she feels is right, just and within the bounds of the Constitution 100 percent of the time.”
Former Windsor County State’s Attorney Robert Sand, who is now a law school professor, praised George’s commitment to criminal justice reform.
“I think Sarah has demonstrated a broader commitment to reshaping and rethinking what a just system looks like and what the role of a prosecutor is in the justice system than honestly any state’s attorney I’ve ever seen in Vermont,” he said.
Other former state’s attorneys who signed onto the endorsement letter include Paul Jarvis and Sandra Baird.
“George has exercised the power of her elected office judiciously and in keeping with the highest values of Vermont to ensure all of us are guaranteed due process and equal protection afforded by the constitutions of Vermont and the United States,” Baird said.
Supporters say that George, who is an incumbent in the race, has been working to address racial disparities in the criminal legal system, including policies that treat substance use as a health matter and that restrict the use of cash bail for lower-income Vermonters.
“It is especially meaningful to have the support of so many prominent lawyers, because they know firsthand the requirements of the job of state’s attorney and have seen my work up close,” George said in a press release.
Several weeks ago, citing the need for both public safety and criminal justice reform in Chittenden County, nine labor unions representing police, fire and rescue personnel endorsed Kenney’s bid to become the next state’s attorney for Vermont’s largest and busiest court.
I want to correct a factual error in today's article. No "State's Attorneys" provided an endorsement for Ms. George. Rather, Ms. Baird and Mr. Jarvis were actually only deputy state's attorneys (appointed not elected positions). Each has been a criminal defense attorney for about 40 years. To identify them otherwise is quite misleading.
It should also be noted that only Ted Kenney has been endorsed by three current State's Attorneys and two former State's Attorneys - all Democrats. These endorsements by sitting Democratic officials over the incumbent of the same party is unprecedented.
Peter Plumeau
South Burlington
