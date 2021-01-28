Adoption, once a hushed affair for adoptees, birth parents and adoptive parents alike, has been evolving away from secrecy and shame.
Led primarily by adoptees and former foster youth, the movement to correct the inequalities in the adoption industry is gaining steam. Legislation to restore access to original birth certificates is being drafted and passed in many states. Governmental agencies are taking a critical look at the role of race, class and culture in adoption. Community educators and advocates are countering misinformation about adoption and promoting support for greater transparency in the adoption process.
According to the department of health and human services, there were 57,183 total adoptions in the United States in 2016. Critics of the adoption and foster care system point out that non-white children are removed from their families or placed for adoption at a much higher rate than white children.
The ratio of child removal from white families versus non-white families in Vermont appear to be more equitable. In Vermont, in 2016, 90.3 percent of adopted children were white, out of a total white population of 94 percent — although the numbers may be affected because of statewide racial breakdowns.
In a state with such an overwhelmingly white population, transracial adoption — adoption where the parents and the child are different races — is common. Advocates for children adopted transracially recommend that prospective parents build a strong network of friends, neighbors and professionals of the race of the child they are adopting, and if they can’t, to consider moving.
“Whether your family is geographically or demographically isolated, you’ve got to find a way to create access, and that often means making some significant and difficult changes. If your child went to a school or you lived in a neighborhood where she was being continuously bullied, you wouldn’t shrug it off; you would find a way to make a change. This is just the same. If your child is suffering from racial isolation, you need to do something about it,” Beth Hall, CoFounder of PACT, a non-profit which advocates for children of color in the adoption system wrote in an article, “Raising a Child of Color in America—While White.”
One Chittenden County family who adopted transracially was unable to find out the ethnic background of their children, forcing them to get creative when attempting to build a support network and provide racial mirrors for their kids. The family, who asked that their names be omitted, was able to maintain contact with the children’s birth siblings, who are also children of color and adoptees, and one of the children has a non-white therapist.
Most children adopted in Vermont are adopted via the foster care system or by biological relatives, according to state data from the Agency of Health and Human Service, but some are adopted through private agencies like Friends in Adoption, located in Saratoga Springs and Ossining, N.Y., and Castleton.
Finding families that fit
What is it like to place a child for adoption? Alison, a birth parent and advocate who works with Friends in Adoption as a counselor for prospective birth and adoptive parents, said, “I didn’t know I was pregnant, but when I found out I reached out to Friends in Adoption and was asked really early on if I wanted an open or closed adoption.”
Alison, who provided only her first name, wasn’t ready to see her child after she gave birth, but the adoptive parents kept in touch with her, letting her know when she was ready they would welcome her with open arms. They wanted the child they had adopted to know “who she is and where she came from,” and in their eyes that meant including Alison in their family.
She and her daughter’s adoptive parents worked out a co-parenting plan over the years that includes sharing medical information, group holiday celebrations, visits with biological family and lots of mutual respect and love.
The openness of this adoption ended up being very important to Alison — she was grateful that she would never have the feeling of “what if I hadn’t placed her for adoption? Is she ok with her adoptive family?” She also predicted that her daughter might have an easier time because of the open contact between herself and the adoptive parents. “She’s never going to have the sense that something’s missing.”
Colin Pollard is a 22-year-old adoptee who was also adopted through Friends in Adoption.
Pollard was adopted before open adoptions were as common as they are now. He believes he would have many big questions if he hadn’t had a chance to retain his connection with his birth parents.
“I would wonder why am I not with them, and why didn’t they want me? I would have felt much more alone,” he said.
An open adoption, versus a closed adoption where the child has no contact with their biological family members until they reach legal adulthood at 18, allows some contact to be maintained with a child’s biological family. How much contact is highly dependent on the parties involved in the adoption process, especially the adoptive parents, who are generally granted more legal rights than birth parents.
For Alison, there were two factors that made her arrangement with her daughter’s parents so successful: their readiness to welcome her into their life, and the support of Friends in Adoption, who provide a variety of services to adoptive parents, biological parents and adoptees. She was able to access therapy through Friends in Adoption 10 years after the birth of her daughter--this made her feel supported, like her needs were important even though the adoption process had been legally “completed” years before.
Although Pollard’s adoption involved less contact with his biological family, he was encouraged by his parents to contact his birth family whenever he wanted, and they supported him at various important life events. He has also been calling and talking to them throughout his life, including his biological siblings.
How to talk about adoption
When it comes to talking to adoptees about adoption, Pollard had some tips, like: be direct, avoid language that makes the child seem like an object (“unwanted,” or “giving away”), and that why people are asking the questions matters just as much as the words they use. In a brief departure from the friendly and laid-back attitude he’d displayed all throughout our conversation, he admitted that he “wanted to slap people” for asking where his “real parents” were when he was standing right next to his adoptive parents! “The term “real parents” is “one of the most off putting things someone could say,” he emphasized.
He also suggested that people say, “placed for adoption” instead of, “giving up for adoption,” and avoid using him as a “token” adopted friend.
Pollard said to make adoption the least traumatic experience possible, an open adoption is the way to go.
Although every child’s circumstances are different, and some children’s birth parents may be deceased, missing or unsafe, and some adopted children might have trouble confronting the reality of adoption, most times openness can clear up confusion and provide answers for adoptees.
“No matter how inconvenient, he said, “both birth and adoptive parents need to put their personal feelings aside and tell the kid that they are adopted, for the good of the child. The child’s needs should always come first.”
