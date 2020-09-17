At 8:46 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, members of the South Burlington Fire and Police Departments joined together to remember and honor those who served — and those who were lost — in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which happened 19 years ago. Part of the ceremony was to include the raising of the Freedom Flag, but it wasn’t delivered in time. Quick on his feet, Fire Chief Terry Francis said the hiccup and pivot is just a part of firefighters’ lives, having to change plans with no notice. The flag did arrive later in the day and was hung at half-mast with the American flag.
The flag was designed by Virginia resident days after 9/11. Its colors and shapes represent those who fought and died, the Armed Forces branches, victims and first responders and those who worked during and after the attacks. For more see freedomflagfoundation.
