A monster lurks around every corner. The agony of silent anticipation grows with each tentative step. In this haunted house, innocence moans like a ghost in each room, long lost to the horror story that is corporate America.
Nightmare Vermont makes its annual return to the Champlain Valley Exposition to terrorize those brave enough to enter, through Saturday, Oct. 29. It costs $15 to walk through a world of twisted terror with access to the charity event’s show and optional scare maze.
Things once safe and comforting are turned sinister as participants walk through a story filled with evil puppets and hellish working conditions. Something dark lurks beneath the unassuming surface of a children’s television network in this immersive, theatrical haunt experience. Beneath the masks and the gore are volunteers hoping to spark change as they portray the season’s real monster: Hollywood corruption.
“The purpose of horror in people’s lives, the reason people seek it out, and the reason why it’s emotionally fulfilling for people, is because it lets us live out, in a visceral way, some deep seeded fears that are actually going on in society,” director and founder Jana Beagley said of the company’s work to tap into very real fears. “Our brainstorming session is basically like: What are the griefs and secret fears of society right now? We decided that the sinister fear no one’s really talking about is a loss of innocence. That we’re losing things that we thought were pure, and unassailable.”
The horror genre allows people to cope with real fears, Beagley says.
“If we can manifest some of those fears that are inspired by modern life and actually face them in an imaginary context, it increases our emotional resilience,” she said.
To combat the real-world issues that their themes are centered around, Nightmare Vermont has pledged to donate at least 10 percent of its gross sales to local charities, which totaled $32,000 last year to fix the Expo’s grandstand in support of the Champlain Valley Fair’s 100th anniversary. This year, Pride Center of Vermont will be the recipient.
“When writing we’ve never shied away from certain messaging,” performer Natalia Bastante said. “We are touching on exploitation within some in the media industry, especially within TV studios. Media messaging, especially for marginalized people, is so dangerous nowadays. You see the news every day and there’s another article bashing trans kids or trying to legislate us out of existence, and we’re basically taking that hate and pushing it to its extremes.”
At the heart of the show, volunteers work to share this message in a 45-minute horror play where the audience follows actors from scene to scene as the story unfolds. Through set design, costumes and special effects, they blur the realms of fantasy and reality with a bone-chilling atmosphere.
The idea of exaggeration is a theme throughout all aspects of the haunt. Costume designer Rachel Potter took inspiration from the oversaturated, cartoonish world of children’s television shows. Her designs are centered around “everything all at once,” they explained. “Lots of bright, clashing colors, lots of accessories. Distorted human features, just very over exaggerated.”
Potter will also be making an appearance as “Sour Candy,” a character that turns human beings into monstrous puppets.
Typing out a script one day and covered in fake blood the next, many of the volunteers at Nightmare are involved in multiple aspects of the event. Haunting attracts volunteers from all backgrounds, and the event has quickly grown a community for the self-proclaimed “weird” or “misbegotten.”
“Other than the audience interaction and reactions, it’s just everyone here,” volunteer Elena Bachmann said. “It’s build days and campfires and the fact that we still hangout even when it’s the off season.”
At the end of each show, the group gets together in a tradition called “body count,” as they recount the hilarious stories from that night. Started in 2004, the event is now littered with these kinds of traditions including one “extra bloody show” on the very last night for those thrill seekers that want an elevated experience. If you want in on the action, one person in each group gets to participate as a “teaser” and gets dragged into the show, interacting with the actors as part of the story.
Scared? Don’t worry. “Ghost wards” and safe words are available at each performance, and Nightmare Vermont says they’re committed to providing a safe, consensual experience for all participants. There are only 4,000 tickets available, and you can secure your spot at nightmarevermont.org. If you dare.
