Local nonprofit Steps to End Domestic Violence is set to open a new shelter for people who have experienced domestic violence by year’s end.
Steps will soon lease the former Handy’s Extended Stay Suites building in Colchester from the Champlain Housing Trust, which purchased the property for $2.8 million using CARES act money this June, a press release said.
The lease will last five years, with the option for renewal or to purchase the property from the Trust, according to the agreement.
“What it provides us an opportunity for is bringing this issue out of the shadows,” Nicole Kubon, Steps to End Domestic Violence executive director, said. “One of the unintended consequences of a confidential shelter location, is that we can’t talk as openly about what it looks like for folks to be navigating a life free from violence.”
The new facility will also increase capacity.
Since 1974 the nonprofit has worked with people in Chittenden County facing domestic violence.
Now, decades later, demand for emergency housing has exceeded supply. Steps’ current shelter has room for seven households, but the organization saw more than 30 households in need of emergency shelter at any given time, Kuban said.
The shortage was exacerbated by the pandemic, when social distancing requirements meant that fewer families could live in the shelter because of its shared spaces.
The number of people served by Steps increased more than 50 percent between March 2019-2020, Kuban said.
The average stay in Steps housing is about three months, Kuban said. But it can vary depending on the person’s needs and ability to find safe housing.
The new Colchester shelter will have room for 21 households, each with a private kitchen and bathroom. The space will also include an office to house all of Steps’ staff.
The shelter has traditionally operated out of a confidential location in Chittenden County. While it provided privacy from abusers, it limited access to family, friends and community.
“In our current confidential shelter location, folks can’t have family or friends come to visit them, they can’t even be dropped off by people out front because they can’t know where they are,” Kubon said.
If people are bringing furniture and home goods with them, movers have to park on a different street and the person must carry their belongings to the confidential shelter.
Now, people staying at the Colchester shelter will be able to have a taste of normalcy like having pizza delivered on a Friday night, or inviting visitors over, Kuban said.
“We want to empower people, we want to take away the barriers that folks are facing in trying to maintain as normal a life as possible,” she added.
With more than $90,000 worth of security improvements at the Colchester site and a staff member present at all times, Kubon said she was confident the property will be safe.
The nonprofit will have confidential arrangements for those who feel at higher risk.
In the long-run, Kuban sees the new, non-confidential shelter becoming a place with more on-site support services than its predecessor. Steps hopes to have a children’s program space available at the new site with child support services and healthcare.
“We are looking forward to being able to engage the community in different ways and do some more prevention work,” she said. “Our bigger picture goal here is to reduce and eliminate the instance of violence in our communities.”
With St. Michael’s College across the street there might be students and professors interested in supporting the work, Kuban said. The new location also has houses and a fire station nearby.
“The diversity of people’s backgrounds and what people are going through in their lives just lends itself to more compassion and understanding in our community,” Kubon said.
Steps plans to sell its current shelter — once vacated — and invest the money into services at the new facility.
“We anticipate that there will be folks who are concerned about the change, and we want to have open dialogue with the community about it,” Kubon said. “We see this as a community effort, and we’re really excited to be making this change.”
Partnership
The decision to partner with Steps to End Domestic Violence has been a couple years in the making, Michael Monte, chief operations and financial manager at the Champlain Housing Trust, said.
While it serves its own mission of providing emergency shelter and permanent affordable housing to people, it has partnered with other nonprofits like the Committee on Temporary Shelter in the past.
The Trust turned its attention to Steps after seeing a notable portion of people Harbor Place in Shelburne fleeing instances of domestic violence.
“If you look at the percentage of people who become homeless on a monthly basis, you’ll see a decent number of those folks are victims DV,” Monte said.
While he didn’t provide the exact terms of the lease but said that Steps would rent the former Handy Suites building for about the cost of operating the space. The Trust also invested in building updates.
The Trust will be able to help with building emergencies, repairs and other property needs.
“We understand that we could do that better than they could, and they could focus on the services,” Monte said.
Steps to End Domestic Violence board secretary Jonathan Chapple-Sokol is excited to be opening the new shelter after years of planning. The space can not only accommodate more people, but also offers Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant housing and privacy.
He is grateful to the Champlain Housing Trust and the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board for working with Steps to make it possible.
“We expected we’d run a capital campaign to make a new shelter happen. Now efforts can be focused on supporting the needs of survivors and on prevention and elimination of domestic violence,” Chapple-Sokol said.
