Look down Lily Lane and you’ll see grassy lots where single-family homes once stood.
It is the scene of a voluntary home buyout — and demolition — program that was part of the Burlington International Airport’s 2015 noise mitigation efforts.
But among the vacant lots a cluster of seven homes, known as the Kirby Cottages, stand sentinel.
Soon, they’ll be home to employees of Beta Technologies.
In mid-August, Beta Technologies, a startup company that builds electric airplanes, purchased the cottages from the airport for $1.9 million. Beta plans to use the charming abodes as workforce housing for its staffers, according to Gene Richards, the airport’s director of aviation.
Beta operates just a hop, skip and jump away, in a hangar on Burlington International Airport grounds.
“It’s a beautiful story, it’s a good ending to this project,” Richards said.
Except for one 1950s-era home that was renovated, the Kirby cottages were built in the 2000s. Three of the seven were designated as affordable housing, and with top-notch energy efficiency, according to Nic Longo, the airport’s deputy director of aviation.
But things changed in 2015 when the airport created an updated Noise Exposure Map.
The map showed that the Kirby Cottages fell within the 75-decibel day/night average noise contour, which the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) defined as “severe” noise exposure in its 1976 Aviation Noise Abatement Policy.
After successfully obtaining an FAA grant for noise mitigation, the airport offered cottage owners the only approved measure for homes in the 75-decibel day/night average noise area: An offer to sell their homes to the airport at fair market value, for demolition.
All seven homeowners agreed to the acquisition and demolition program.
But time passed. The F-16s departed from the airport and F-35s were approved to take their place.
In 2018, the airport created a new noise exposure map, which put Lily Lane and the Kirby cottages out of the 75-decibel zone, Longo said. At the request of Burlington and South Burlington, the airport worked to get FAA approval to keep the cottages and put them back on the market.
“Everybody really didn’t want them coming down,” Richards said.
With the grant ending in October 2020, the FAA told Richards the noise mitigation program needed to end, too. Richards asked for an exception to put them back on the market.
The FAA approved the request, but said the airport was still responsible for all costs associated with the program.
Selling the homes for $1.9 million, the airport “took a hit of around $600,000,” Richards said. It will have to pay that difference to meet the $2.5 million owed to the FAA.
“The FAA doesn’t go around granting exceptions. A grant is a grant, so we were quite lucky they allowed us to do what they did,” Richards said.
