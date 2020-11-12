National Guard’s Shea earns national recognition

Vermont Air National Guard public affairs specialist, Julie Shea, was named U.S. Air National Guard’s 2020 Outstanding Communication Civilian. Shea, of Underhill, is a photojournalist working with the 158th Fighter Wing, covering topics like the transition from F-16s to F-35s and COVID-19 partnerships, including Vermont’s, through the State Partnership Program, with Senegal and North Macedonia.
“Julie’s performance has been nothing short of tremendous,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard. “Telling our story is so important and Julie does it every day. We are lucky to have her as part of our organization.” Shea now represents the Air National Guard at the Air Force service level against the Active-Duty Air Force and Air Force Reserve components.
