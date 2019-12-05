Going on two years old, the Community Outreach program through the Howard Center is growing as quickly as a child of the same age. So much so, that starting Dec. 2, the outreach specialists expanded their service from eight to 11-and-a-half hours per day, Mondays through Fridays.
“The need has grown exponentially as our staff, and all the police, have seen what services the outreach workers provide,” South Burlington Police Department Lt. Gregg Jager said. “This is a program that’s ... worth its weight in gold.”
Launched in April 2018, Community Outreach pairs Howard Center mental health specialists with seven local police departments including: South Burlington, Winooski, Essex, Colchester, Shelburne, Williston and Richmond. It was inspired by Burlington’s Street Outreach program, in which Howard Center representatives connect individuals with unmet social service needs to local services. So far, Community Outreach has helped with more than 2,000 incidents and is expected to grow. South Burlington has accounted for most of those calls and is the only community with a permanently assigned specialist.
According to Outreach Team Lead Jeffery Cook, there is no “average” day for the Howard Center’s five community outreach specialists. Each morning they check in with their assigned police department to determine whether cases from the previous night or weekend need follow-up.
Sometimes their role sees them riding along with officers or allowing officers to leave a scene if the situation is better suited for a mental health care professional. Residents can also call the outreach program directly to connect with specialists on their own behalf.
“It’s not just the police able to utilize us, it’s anybody of any age, anywhere,” Cook said. “We can come and see you and try to figure out different resources for you.”
On the law enforcement end, Jager said officers sometimes identify a call that requires community outreach before they arrive on scene. Other times, he said, they’ll call for outreach specialists shortly after responding.
“When we respond to one of these calls that is better suited by a social worker or community outreach worker, we’ll quickly pull them into the fold,” Jager said. “It’s huge, it’s taken such a weight off the shoulders of our officers.”
Plus, the program has decreased the officers’ workload and has helped them adapt to a changing policing scene. In his 15 years of policing, Jager has seen a transition from traditional law enforcement to social services.
“Policing has changed greatly,” he said. “It just means that we have to be nimble and adjust the way we provide our services. Working with programs like Community Outreach is just one of the ways that we’re doing that.”
And for some individuals in crisis, outreach workers can seem more approachable than police officers, Cook said.
“You have people who don’t like officers, you have people who don’t like the lights and sirens,” he said. “And so when we came in, we were able to provide almost sort of an option.”
The outreach team’s offering has helped convince residents who might otherwise decline social services to seek aid. Individuals who once called the department several times per week call less frequently, or have stopped calling, following outreach aid, Cook said.
According to South Burlington City Manager Kevin Dorn, the increase in service hours shouldn’t mean an increase in costs for the city. The program is funded by multiple sources including contributions from member towns based on population, a grant from the community health improvement program and state dollars.
Police Chief Shawn Burke called the program a “treasure” that all community members should know about.
“What the community outreach team provides is really, really remarkable,” Burke said. “I wouldn’t want to try to police without it given the mental health crisis that we’re faced with.”