U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., spoke on June 28 at the future site of O’Brien Farm in South Burlington, and praised the work of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency and other community groups in obtaining federal funding for new affordable housing.
Welch announced the $4 million award from the federal government. The finance agency estimated the award will help build or preserve 300 apartments across a minimum of 10 projects over a three-year period. “This CMF award will help Vermont families and strengthen our local economy,” Welch said. The O’Brien farm project features 79 affordable units.
