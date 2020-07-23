Louis Meyers, 64, a Democrat from South Burlington, is hoping to make the move from examination room to senate chamber this year.
Meyers has worked as a practicing doctor for 25 years and hopes to bring the empathy and common sense he’s gained through his professional and personal life to Montpelier.
“If you get older and you keep your eyes and ears open you just gain a sense of perspective which I think can be helpful, particularly in a time like this, of COVID, where everyone is feeling stressed and scared at times,” he said.
Meyers moved to Vermont in 2012 from Washington, D.C. He had ties to the state through family members like his brother, who studied at the University of Vermont. During the past eight years, Meyers said he’s enjoyed Vermont’s outdoor offerings and the people he has met.
“I just find that people are hardworking and there’s a certain honesty here, less pretentiousness, I think, than some of the big cities,” he said.
He likes how “personal” Vermont feels.
“Just the idea of running for state senate would be almost unthinkable in Virginia, the population is so much bigger, and you just don’t get to meet as many people. Here whether it’s in journalism or whether it’s in politics or business you just have more opportunity to try things that you might not try in a much bigger setting,” he said.
This is his second go at a senate seat – his first attempt was in 2018. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this run is proving very different from his last.
The doctor enjoyed campaigning door-to-door last time, but knows that this year he’ll have to connect with voters differently. Meyers ran as an independent in 2018 but has since opted to run as a democrat, saying his views on state issues haven’t changed, but that it’s hard to win as an independent – unless your name is Bernie Sanders, he joked.
What is the biggest challenge he believes senators will face during this period of pandemic? Meyers said it’ll likely be the inability to convene in the capitol.
“That’s true for the United States Senate, that’s true for any legislative body,” he said. “I think that’s a big change, particularly when you’re trying to craft somewhat complicated or controversial legislation.”
