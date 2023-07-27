A Superior Court judge this month dismissed litigation challenging permits for Burton and Higher Ground’s proposed Burlington relocation, handing a loss to residents in nearby South Burlington who have claimed the music venue will negatively affect their quality of life.
The ruling by Vermont Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout gives Burton and Higher Ground the go-ahead to buildout the nearly 12,000-square-foot venue at Burton’s headquarters on Queen City Park Road in Burlington near Red Rocks Park.
“The Higher Ground and Burton teams are thrilled to express their excitement about reaching this important milestone,” Justin Worthley, senior vice president of people and culture, Burton Snowboards, and Alex Crothers, co-owner of Higher Ground, said in a joint statement. “Higher Ground and Burton look forward to bringing the incredible benefits of this project to the South End arts community as well as the great northern Vermont region.”
The venue had been challenged by nearby residents, who, through their neighborhood group Citizens for Responsible Zoning, claimed that the venue would draw large crowds and bring late-night noise, diminishing their quality of life.
They specifically argued that Burton had not satisfied local noise ordinances and said that noise and traffic engineering studies that were submitted by Burton in court “are based upon modeling which may prove to be unrealistic when applied to real life.”
In a letter previously published by The Other Paper, South Burlington residents Wendy Bratt, Doug Goodman and Michael Turner wrote that their group’s concern was “that the impact on South Burlington resources will be significant, (as well as) the inadequacy of permit conditions put in place to protect the neighborhoods from noise and traffic.”
In her ruling, Teachout, according to court documents, did address issues of venue-goers parking on residential side streets — which she said Burton did not address adequately — and ordered Higher Ground to install signage directing concertgoers into the venue’s parking lots, while also coordinating with Burlington and South Burlington officials.
Teachout’s decision, Worthley and Crothers said, “reaffirms that the project has been thoroughly evaluated and sufficiently addresses concerns raised by a small group of opponents.”
Jim Dumont, an attorney representing the resident group, said he will be “filing a motion to reconsider one part of the judge’s ruling, where she made a new argument, and we did not have a chance to respond to before.”
Dumont did not elaborate on the specifics of the motion or the new argument, but said that after Teachout ruled on that motion, he would “meet with my clients and they will decide whether or not to take an appeal.”
Residents had previously indicated that they would appeal to the state Supreme Court should the judge rule in favor of Burton.
“My clients and I thank Judge Teachout for her patience and hard work during and after the trial, but we respectfully disagree with her analysis of the law and the facts,” Dumont said.
The prospect of relocating one of the top music and entertainment venues in the area has been in the works for nearly four years. Higher Ground is currently located off Williston Road in South Burlington, which has a capacity of just over 1,000 people.
The new venue, which the companies first received approval for in September 2020, would turn the current warehouse space into an outdoor plaza, food court, indoor skate park and music venue, which would hold up to 1,500 people.
Act 250 OK’d the plan in 2022, but approvals were quickly appealed by the citizens group.
No timeline has yet been given for the relocation.
