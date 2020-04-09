The first couple days pass and the house starts to move around 7 a.m.
Lights turn on, footsteps move down the hall, coffee is brewed, footsteps climb the stairs. Morning light bathes the yellow walls of the kitchen, the fish are fed, the garden is turned.
Behind some bedroom doors muffled voices of zoom conferences can be heard. The grill is lit, dishes are washed, the phone rings, friends and family share their lows and highs of the past 24 hours.
Lights are flicked off, one by one, final glasses of water are filled, bedroom doors click shut.
15 more days.
Kat attended a gathering of 15 people on March 14. This was before America was on full guard, we had been told to not gather in groups of more than 50, we should wash our hands; things were bad in China, huh?
Since then, 11 of these 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Kat is one them, age 38 in a house of six other adults. Kat took serious precautions from the first moment she felt symptoms of sickness, on March 20.
She was tested for COVID-19 on March 28.
After having experienced fever, headache, and loss of smell, Kat received positive test results on March 30.
Upon receiving these test results phone calls were made and soon five of the six members of the household gathered in the living room. Kat remained on the edge of her bedroom, close enough to discuss, and Chris had left the house to quarantine separately about a week ago, with a crate of frozen meat in his arms.
He yelled to the house that things were going to get worse.
Huddled around a phone on speaker phone with a healthcare professional, it was agreed upon that 16 days in the house was the safest option. Kat was without symptoms for the first day since she started experiencing them, and was on the mend, three more days without symptoms or medicine, and she would be considered fully recovered, and the rest of the house would safely wait 14 days before venturing to the grocery store, sitting on public benches or touching anything outside of the home.
After discussion with all the members of the house, spread over the course of hours, I was feeling steady, we were making the responsible decision. We wouldn’t put anyone more vulnerable at risk.
At 4 a.m. the next morning nightmares – of not being able to afford food, about receiving phone calls with unwaveringly bad news from people I love – started my day.
Not willing to take part in a losing fight, I rose, and applied for online user testing jobs, registered to take surveys for $2/hour, filed my taxes, and applied for unemployment.
Riddled with uncertainty that hadn’t dared touch me the day before. I brewed extra coffee, left a mug with milk and sugar outside Kat’s room. She would be completely isolated, until she passed through three days without symptoms. She would only use one door and one bathroom, and the rest of us would only use the other door and the other bathroom.
I wanted to write a piece about living in a house with COVID with a lightness, and a sense of humor, because we have laughed a lot during this time.
We know we are some of the lucky ones, we are of good health, none of the rest of us show symptoms, and we have each other. Living in a house of six people has been one of the things I’m most grateful for right now.
While it makes decision-making, and fully isolating, more complicated, it is a comfort to see and hear and engage with other people. And to hold on to the funny moments when we can get our fingers around them.
It has been 6 days since Kat received positive test results for COVID-19 and she is fully recovered. Rachel, who is an essential health-care worker, was able to be tested as well, and received negative test results today.
This felt like a big win for the house, however it’s hard to know what anything really means. We will take the triumph. With so much different information circulating about the reliability of testing, and the amount of days it takes to be safely non-contagious, we have had a lot of discussions as a house as to what our plan of action will be, and how we may have to adjust it as information continues to be developed.