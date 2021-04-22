Vermont state senators and conservationists hope to sink a plan to turn a century-old Lake Champlain ferry into an underwater diving destination off the Burlington shoreline.
The Lake Champlain Transportation Co. announced last year that it would give the retired ferry Adirondack to the state so the vessel could be turned into an artificial reef off the Burlington waterfront. The boat, which was built in 1914 and has ferried passengers between Vermont and New York since 1954, would require expensive renovations to keep running.
The company argues that “reefing” the boat in Lake Champlain, where divers could peruse it and the water would preserve it, is preferable to scrapping the historic vessel. But after a state office granted a permit in late March to move ahead with the plan, conservation groups that work to maintain the lake’s health expressed worry that the sunken boat could harm delicate underwater ecosystems.
Some lawmakers agree.
“I don’t want Lake Champlain to end up as a junkyard,” said Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington. “So when people start talking about sinking things in the lake that might contain contaminants, it doesn’t feel right to me, that’s for sure.”
Read more at VTDigger.org (Lawmakers and conservationists seek to scuttle the scuttling of Lake Champlain ferry).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.