The South Burlington Land Trust had intended to hold its annual meeting on April 5, but the pandemic changed that.
At last, on the afternoon of Aug.16, 20 people met on the lawn next to the Wheeler Homestead gardens to conduct the annual business.
President Sarah Dopp reviewed the accomplishments of the group from April 2019 through March 2020.
Treasurer Michael Mittag reviewed the (healthy) financial picture.
Two directors were elected for three-year terms, Rosanne Greco and Alyson Chalnick.
The South Burlington Land Trust annual award was presented to the Burlington Garden Club, which has cared for the gardens at Wheeler for 18 years, creating the Butterfly Garden (shaped like a butterfly!), the Grandma and Grandpa Gardens; providing spaces to nurture children; and sharing vegetables grown there.
Receiving the certificate were members Mary Scollins, Nancy Bell, Doris Van Mullen and Jan Desarno.
Regular meetings of the land trust board will resume on Sept. 30.
Members and interested residents are always welcome. Go to sblt.org to get the Zoom meeting details.
Submitted by the South Burlington Land Trust.
