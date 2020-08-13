One of the insignificant impacts of COVID-19 are the new hairstyles many are sporting after months of sheltering in place. From unexpected mullets to shaggy beards, staying at home has changed what many see in the mirror.
For Claire Giroux-Williams, that is an understatement.
A month after quarantining began, the South Burlington resident shaved her head bald. Hardly a fashion statement, the shearing was a fundraiser for the Vermont Family Network.
The inspiration for going bald was an unexpected dare, one with an altruistic heart, made by Giroux-Williams’ friend Jan Knutsen of Moretown.
“I had posted a picture of my bad “COVID” hair and complained that it was out of control since we could not go to the hairstylist. Jan responded to that post and challenged me to shave it. I thought about it for two days before I decided to just do it,” Giroux-Williams said.
Knutsen’s challenge was more than a haircut – it was a fundraising play for the Vermont Family Network, where Giroux-Williams works as development and communications manager.
“Knowing she has hundreds of Facebook friends, and the fact that people were starting to go a little stir crazy being stuck at home due to the virus, I thought it could be a fun event. I challenged her that if she could raise $500 from her Facebook friends for the Vermont Family Network, I would match it,” Knutsen said.
On April 17, Giroux-Williams’ head was shaved by her wife Cori live on Facebook, with about 130 viewers streaming. The original $500 goal gained momentum and was quickly surpassed.
When donations were about to reach $1,000, Knutsen upped the ante. If Giroux-Williams could raise $1,500, she would donate an additional $500 to Girls on the Run Vermont, a nonprofit organization that helps girls recognize their personal strengths.
When all was said and done, including Giroux-Williams’ hair, just under $3,500 was donated to the Vermont Family Network as well as the $500 to Girls on the Run Vermont, where Knutsen is a board member.
The Vermont Family Network funds will go directly towards the nonprofit’s work with Vermont families.
“VFN is an amazing place where families of children with special needs can receive the support and connection they need to help their children reach their greatest potential. My wife and I fostered many teens through the foster system and know how important support of other families can be,” said Giroux-Williams.
Pam McCarthy, president and CEO of the Vermont Family Network, said of Giroux-Williams, “There is nothing that she can’t do, it seems. She has been a force for good in our organization, and when she did her ‘Cuttin’ it for COVID,’ she absolutely outdid herself. She is a star in so many ways.”
Knutsen was already a supporter of the Vermont Family Network and has known Giroux-Williams for years. They first met when on a committee at the Pride Center of Vermont.
“Claire is one of the most amazing women I have ever met, and she epitomizes strong leadership with a caring heart. When Claire sets her mind on accomplishing something, either through her work or personal life, she gets it done, all the while sharing her incredible sense of humor and laughter along the way,” Knutsen said.
Giroux-Williams was selected by the Vermont Agency Foundation to receive a Dramatic Impact and Enduring Legacy Grant. She was nominated for the award by Knutsen. Giroux-Williams received one of 30 grants of $500 this summer to people in Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts who lived up to the Foundation’s mission to “Dramatically Impact the Lives of Others.”
“My main take away is that people want to help. Shaving my head was a fun, ‘kitschy’ way to get folks’ attention, but really they donated because I asked them to donate to a great cause. It is important to remember that people give when you ask them to. I shared with them the great work that the Vermont Family Network does, and inspired them to give, and they came through in a way much bigger than I expected,” Giroux-Williams said.
