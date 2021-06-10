The morning of Saturday, June 5, 7:11 a.m., senior firefighter and EMT Jason Cummings responded to his last emergency call for the city of South Burlington.
Cummings began his career with the city in 1998 as a police officer. Four years later he transferred to the fire department. He has responded to over 10,000 calls during his career and like the rest of the crew, spent many hours working away from home on nights, holidays and weekends.
