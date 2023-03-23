South Burlington resident Barb Sirvis was recognized as Alumni Walker of the Year for her commitment and fundraising efforts in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, which supports adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Sirvis was among a select group of awardees recognized for their fundraising and commitment in the 34th Jimmy Fund Walk in October.
More than 7,600 walkers and 780 volunteers comprised of patients, friends, family and Dana-Farber staff and supporters came together for the event. Among them was Sirvis, who has participated in the walk for the past 12 years.
Sirvis has raised more than $132,000 for Dana-Farber.
She drives her RV to Boston each year on walk weekend to walk the full marathon route. She handwrites the names of her donors and their loved ones that have been touched by cancer on her walk shirt every year. The names include family and friends, and even some strangers she’s met while traveling who are inspired by her story.
This past year, Sirvis handwrote over 950 names on her shirt, and she proudly carried each of those names on her marathon trek.
She can always be found walking alongside her longtime friend and inspiration, Betty McEnaney.
“Barb has demonstrated her commitment to conquering cancer and exemplifies the spirit of this event. People like Barb make this one of the most meaningful ways to honor the heroes we are walking for and inspire other walkers to join the cause,” Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk, said.
The 2023 walk will be held during the Jimmy Fund’s 75th anniversary year and aims to raise $9 million. For more information, go to jimmyfundwalk.org or call (866) 531-9255.
