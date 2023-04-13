First Lady Jill Biden made a stop last week at the soon to be renamed Patrick J. Leahy Airport in South Burlington to tour the headquarters of Beta Technologies, the electric aviation company, as part of the White House’s “Investing in America” tour.
Biden, along with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, toured through the company’s aerospace hanger with a who’s who of top Vermont dignitaries such as U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, Gov. Phil Scott, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and Jane Sanders — whose husband, Sen. Bernie Sanders, could not attend — with a gang of reporters and media tagging along.
The group spoke with Beta employees, interns and technical students from the Northeast Kingdom working hands on with some of the company’s aircraft and electric prototypes. They were joined by Beta CEO Kyle Clark.
“Just look around us right now, the students who are with us today are learning what it takes to design airplanes and maintain electric vehicles. They’re exploring jobs that didn’t even exist when many of us were in high school,” Biden said.
“What you are doing in this community is the future of our workforce, and how to grow our economy from the bottom up, and the middle out,” she said. “These aren’t red ideas or blue ideas, they’re American ideas.”
Her visit to South Burlington was the second stop of the tour, an effort by the White House to highlight President Joe Biden’s economic policies — including the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan — and the jobs and careers the White House says that legislation will help create.
“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we got the bipartisan infrastructure law, we have the CHIPS and Science Act, and we have historic investments to fight climate change,” Cardona said. “There’s a tsunami of well-paying jobs coming, and we need to make sure this generation of students is prepared to ride that wave.”
It was the first day of the tour, a weekslong trip where members of the White House will travel the country, visiting dozens of states.
Biden and Cardona first visited the Southern Main Community College in South Portland, Maine, before flying to Vermont. The tour was timely — that same day, the U.S. Department of Labor announced an $80 million grant program to fund infrastructure-related career training nationwide.
“From new manufacturing jobs to high-speed internet, to airport safety, to clean water, these new investments are helping leaders in states, cities and rural areas improve people’s lives,” Biden said in a speech in the crowded hangar. “I’m excited to be here in Vermont, where to date, Joe’s administration has already announced more than a billion dollars for roads, bridges, roadway safety and other major projects. Billions of dollars in building the green economy of the future right here.”
Both federal and state officials touted the benefits of bipartisanship — with both Biden and Cardona describing Vermont as a state that “shows investing in our communities is not a partisan priority. It’s something we can all get behind,” Cardona said.
“In my experience, pure down and dirty partisan politics has never contributed to real solutions,” Scott, a Republican, said. “Today is a reminder that we can, and we should, prioritize progress over politics, especially on issues where the majority of Americans agree, like the importance of investments in infrastructure and technical education, on equal economic opportunities from region to region. To me, that’s one of the most historic and underreported outcomes of the investments, the president and Congress found a way to come together to pass.”
Scott, speaking to the crowd, thanked Cardona and Biden “for highlighting this historic moment and helping us see it through” and said he felt “a sense of optimism, because it is a once in a lifetime opportunity to revitalize our once thriving rural economic centers and the small towns around them.”
Biden, a community college professor, highlighted Vermont’s technical education programs for high schools, as well as the state’s program to offer tuition-free community college to residents.
“For most people, a high school diploma alone isn’t enough to find a great career, but they don’t often need a four-year degree to pursue their passions either,” Biden said. “These kinds of learning paths are more important than ever.”
