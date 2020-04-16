Ben, a nurse at the University of Vermont Medical Center, has seen some change in recent times. When the novel coronavirus began to spread, his unit was one of the first to take suspected and positive COVID-19 patients.
Ben’s last name has been withheld.
“We were like the first unit that started accepting those patients because we have these special rooms called negative pressure rooms on our floor,” Ben explained. “Slowly over the course of a couple of weeks, our entire unit became COVID or COVID PUI (person under investigation) patients.”
The floor has 26 rooms, with staff treating between 15 and 20 patients in recent times, he said.
“It changes not just day to day but hour by hour,” Ben said. As patients are ruled negative, they are moved to another unit.
Treating the sick
COVID-19 can present differently from one patient to the next.
Ben has had some patients with shortness of breath, and others with fever and a cough. When COVID-19 patients are admitted to the hospital they’re put on a pulse oximeter to measure the oxygen level in their blood.
Here, he’s seen a difference in how patients feel and what their numbers reveal.
“They might say they’re feeling fine, and then we hook them up to the monitor and then their oxygen is like in the 80s,” Ben said, adding usually, medical staff likes to see readings of 95% or above.
“Normally, if somebody had that oxygen level, they’d be visibly unable to breathe,” he said. “It’s a weird thing because people sometimes don’t look like you would expect them to act based upon their vital signs.”
Others show symptoms more clearly.
And treating patients with the virus has been a transition. Ben’s unit doesn’t normally work on respiratory ailments and have had to transition to treating them.
“It’s emotionally draining,” Ben said. “It’s more stressful just because you’re it’s a different environment.”
The hardest part, he said, is when patients pass away.
“They are not allowed to have visitors, even if they’re dying,” Ben said. “That’s kind of heartbreaking because we’re the only people that are really there for them, and we try to limit even staff in the room.”
Ben was with another nurse when one of her patients passed.
“She spent hours in the room with the patient, just making sure they were comfortable and holding their hand and giving them medications for comfort and pain,” he said. That patient was able to talk to a family member on their iPad.
For patients without personal devices, the hospital has deployed iPads for patient/family communication.
Ben works nights and hasn’t been present for a lot of discharges, but says it feels good when a patient can be sent home. He worked with a COVID-19 patient the night before they were discharged and said he could tell the patient was relieved.
Public Health experts say the U.S. is in for a shortage of healthcare workers in many places, according to a report from National Public Radio.
In some places, licensing rules have been loosened to allow individuals with clinical skill, such as out-of-state physicians, the ability to pitch in right away, NPR reported.
At the medical center, Ben said his hours have stayed close to normal. He usually works 12-hour shifts.
But, Ben said, his floor is allowing staff to take on extra shifts.
“The opportunity is there … a lot of our staff are picking up kind of one or two extra shifts a week in the hospital,” Ben said. He’s personally opted to work an extra eight-hours per week.
And the hospital may consider redistributing experienced medical professionals from its affiliated outpatient facilities to help, Ben said.
PPE
Before each shift Ben dons scrubs, a pair of gloves, a protective gown, a face mask and face shield. Around the country some hospitals have said they have inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for their workers.
While Ben said it was hard for him to speak to supplies without knowing all the ins and outs of the UVM Medical Center, he said he has seen some changes.
Normally, masks are a single-use disposable item. Now, the hospital is having staff use one N-95 per shift, Ben said. The hospital is working on a re-sterilization process so that masks can be used again, he added.
“We’re by no means all out of PPE, like some places in the country,” Ben said, adding the hospital is conserving equipment in anticipation of a patient surge.
“I understand why they’re rationing because they’re worried that when things get worse that there won’t be PPE. But at the same time, in the back of our heads, we’ve always been taught that these items, ‘this is how you use them; this is how they’re the safest,’” he said. “Just out of necessity you have to kind of do things a little bit differently.”
Staff haven’t needed to resort to garbage bag-gowns and other makeshift PPE as other hospital workers around the nation have done, Ben said.
Emotional toll
Ben returns from his night shift “pretty tired.” But of late he says he comes home feeling exhausted.
“It’s just a high-stress environment in general, just the anxiety created by the whole situation is raising the stress level,” he said. “I’m definitely more tired but then at the same time, I’m stressed about work, so then I’m having trouble sleeping because of stress.”
Treating patients with the new virus has required a learning curve. Plus, there’s the concern of contracting the virus or asymptomatically carrying it and exposing a loved one at home, Ben said.
Even before COVID-19, Ben kept a pair of “work shoes” designated for the hospital halls.
Now, tending patients with the virus, Ben has taken added precautions. At the end of his shift, Ben switches shoes – bleaching the soles of his work pair. He then changes out of his scrubs, which the hospital now launders, before heading home.
Once home, Ben makes a point of getting cleaned up before sitting down.
“Some people, I think, are undressing in their garages and stuff like that; I am not doing that,” he said. “I just try to come in and just get in the shower right away.”
Ben lives with his fiancée, their cat and dog. When his unit started to care for COVID-19 patients he and his fiancée discussed whether he should live in their finished basement and minimize his time upstairs.
But the duo decided they would rather not live that way.
“It would be even more socially isolating than social distancing already is,” Ben said. “I really feel for people to live alone normally … I feel like it’d be very hard if you were a single person living by yourself through all this.”
Ben and his fiancée are taking precautions. But the concern of coming home after his shift is real.
“It’s definitely in the back of your head,” Ben said. “It’s like just one more thing to stress about.”
Though it’s a trying time, Ben doesn’t feel hopeless. The more experience he and his floor gain with treating COVID-19 patients the calmer he feels.
“We’re getting better at learning ... what to anticipate with patient care needs,” Ben said. “I feel like we’re feeling more confident, at least on my floor, with these patients.”