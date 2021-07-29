Travia Childs wished a youth center existed in South Burlington when her son was in high school. He was shy and didn’t build many lasting relationships. Many other local students she’s spoken to don’t feel like they can be themselves or feel safe talking about their experiences at school — especially youth of color.
That is one reason why Childs is building a youth center in the University Mall, dubbed INFINITE, with an emphasis on youth leadership.
“Only the students know what they need, so why not let them have leadership in their community?” Childs asked.
Childs has worked with at-risk youth for 30 years. The college professor also works as executive director of Trinity Education Center, a local nonprofit that empowers and educates youth and young adults in the community.
“That’s just where I’ve always felt comfortable. I have a love for them because I’ve seen them overlooked,” Childs said. “They just need someone to believe in them.”
Earlier this year, she was elected to the South Burlington school board where she’s used her platform to advocate for student needs and give a voice to youth of color.
South Burlington city council authorized $11,000 of seed money, mostly covering insurance, from the city general fund budget to help start the center at a meeting earlier this month.
“As a South Burlington alumni that got into a fair amount of trouble at the U-Mall, I fully support standing this program up,” said councilor and state senator Tom Chittenden at the July 19 meeting. “This is exactly what the community needs.”
The kicker that sets INFINITE apart is that the center will be youth-led, according to Childs. She hopes to gather a youth committee who will express what they want out of the center while she works behind the scenes.
The center will be welcome to all, Childs said, but she expects Black, Indigenous and other youth of color to “get more from it” because they don’t feel they have a safe space to talk about their experiences.
“I feel that together, all the students can build up and learn more about each other. If they’re telling you about their heritage, this is why I dress like this or this is why I eat this type of food,” Childs explained, students can build community.
Plus, the center will offer an opportunity for students who don’t feel as comfortable in the school environment to be active in their community and take on leadership roles. Students can put it on their resume or talk about the experience when applying to colleges or jobs, Childs said.
“I want them to understand they have to take care of the community they’re in,” she said.
She also hopes that city staff will participate at the center when the doors open.
“There is a shared expectation between the city council, specifically city leadership, and the center to collaborate and engage leadership … with the young people who participate in these programs as part of the leadership development portion of the programming,” said city manager Jessie Baker at the meeting. Multiple councilors chimed in their support for the center and collaboration with city staff.
“It means something when you’re young and you walk into a room and say, ‘Oh yeah, I know him he’s on city council.’ It makes a difference for our kids. And that’s why it’s very important for the community to be a part of Trinity,” said Childs.
While education and leadership are important pillars to the center’s goals, Childs also sees INFINITE as a haven for struggling youth.
“I want it to be a place where if you’re hungry, you can come eat; if you’re drunk and you don’t have anybody, you can come here; if you just need someone to drive you home; or if you’re homeless or being abused, Trinity wants to be that place for our youth,” Childs explained.
The assumption that because South Burlington is an affluent community, hunger and poverty don’t exist isn’t true, she added. This misconception doesn’t account for the 500 or so students currently accessing free meals in the South Burlington school district, nor the more than 30 households who visit the South Burlington Food Shelf every week.
“Why do we need a food shelter if everybody’s OK?” she asked. Overlooked students, the ones who miss class, don’t join clubs, don’t perform well academically, get into drugs and underage drinking — they’re not lost causes, she emphasized.
“Some kids miss school because they don’t have clothes,” Childs said, and according to Hunger Free Vermont, hunger affects students’ ability to focus, attendance, tardiness and test scores.
When Childs was growing up, her parents often dropped her off at the local YMCA where she spent the day swimming, hanging out with friends, playing games and doing homework.
“The same people who I was with when I was 10, 11, 12 are my friends now,” said Childs.
She hasn’t even gotten the keys to the building yet, but Childs is already dreaming big. She hopes to someday take students on field trips to see a play or go whale watching.
Since she’s building the youth center from scratch, Childs is looking for youth to join the committee, and donations to help get INFINITE off the ground. Anyone interested in donating or volunteering — parents, kids, local businesses — should reach out to Childs at dr.travia.c@gmail.com.
