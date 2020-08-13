The 13 Democratic candidates vying for six Chittenden County Senate seats raised a combined $270,000 in the current election cycle, according to campaign finance disclosures filed Aug 1.
The incumbents barely made a dent in that total – they spent a full month longer than usual in a pandemic session. The district was especially popular this year as Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe and Sen. Debbie Ingram vacated their seats to run for lieutenant governor.
Former Rep. Kesha Ram, of Burlington, raised more money than any other Chittenden County Senate hopeful. Her $67,000 haul is almost five times as much as the incumbents seeking re-election have raised, combined.
Ram raised the bulk of her money, $48,000, before the pandemic state of emergency was declared, before many candidates for elected office had declared — the first reporting deadline of the year was March 15.
She also has the highest number of individual contributors in the race, too, with 387. Eighty of them donated $100 or more and are listed in her lengthy reports.
Ram is the only local Senate candidate paying people to work for her campaign. Her disclosures show she paid $25,800 in salaries and wages to her campaign manager, Skyler Nash, and a couple of other staffers, since January.
South Burlington City Council member Thomas Chittenden raised $5,000 in July, bringing his total for the campaign to roughly $40,000. He’d spent all but $4,000 of it.
He spent about one-third of that $36,000 on advertising in traditional Vermont media — and online-only VTDigger — including $3,556 on ads through the Burlington Area Newspaper Group, part of this paper’s family.
Most of the 211 contributions Chittenden received were $100 or less. Many of the larger donations, about 14% of Chittenden’s total haul, came from various members of the Vaut family, a total of $5,641. Chittenden donated $5,000 of his own money toward his cause.
Assistant Attorney General David Scherr of Burlington had raised $31,500 for his Senate bid as of Aug. 1, and had spent $26,000 of it, all but $3,000 in July. Eighty-four people had contributed to his campaign, with 28 of them giving more than $100, which he is obliged to report.
Among the four-figure donors are Jake Perkinson, who, like Scherr, is a former chair of the county Democratic party. Scherr’s connections within the party apparatus might explain donations from former Democratic political powers like Gaye Symington and Doug Racine.
Scherr’s spending has been mostly on mailings and ads in local media.
Former Burlington City Council member Adam Roof has raised $37,000 and spent $30,000. Roof’s gone big on television ad buys, spending $7,000 to get his message and his face on all of the main Champlain Valley channels and on cable.
Roof said the TV ad was more affordable than sending out multiple pieces of mail to tens of thousands of addresses in the county.
Roof has had 192 people donate to his campaign and, if he’s trying to get the snowboarder vote, the $1,500 donation from Burton co-founder Donna Carpenter won’t hurt.
Four of the other non-incumbent candidates seeking the Chittenden County Senate seats raised between $17,000 for Louis Meyers of South Burlington and $21,000 for Essex Rep. Dylan Giambatista.
Giambatista said he stopped actively fundraising during the pandemic.
“Some candidates have made a strategic decision to raise as much money as possible,” Giambatista told VTDigger. “I decided to focus more on my work as a lawmaker, but also on a grassroots campaign that uses outreach that is less resource-dependent.”
Also in that mid-range was June Heston of Richmond, with just under $20,000 and Erhard Mahnke of Burlington, who raised $17,224.
Steve May of Richmond, didn’t file a financial disclosure by the Aug. 1 deadline, but reported $5,816 in contributions before July.
The four incumbent Chittenden County senators running again — Ginny Lyons, Chris Pearson, Philip Baruth and Michael Sirotkin — raised less than $13,000 between them; Baruth didn’t raise any money.
Lyons, Pearson and Sirotkin did go in three-ways on campaign postcards, but Lyons told VTDigger she and other lawmakers were too busy with an extended COVID-19 session to raise money.
“People are very aggressive about those vacant seats, but it puts some of us at a huge disadvantage,” Lyons said. “Those of us who have been working on Covid-19 issues, and other legislative issues, just timewise haven’t had the time to do some of the things that perhaps we’d like to do.”
House candidates
The Democratic incumbents in all four South Burlington House districts are the only ones running for the seats this year, and their fundraising efforts reflect that lack of competition.
Martin LaLonde, in the Chittenden 7-1 district, has raised $56 this campaign cycle; Ann Pugh, Chittenden 7-2, has raised $136; Maida Townsend, Chittenden 7-4 has raised $83.
By comparison, John Killacky, representing Chittenden 7-3, has raised big bucks, with $1,632 coming in this year.
