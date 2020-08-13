Headed to a general election ballot near you are all four incumbent state representatives from South Burlington.
During the state primary on Aug, 11, voters had one choice for their ward’s state representative — if they were voting on the Democratic ballot.
There were no Republican or progressive primary candidates for state representative in South Burlington.
In district 7-1, incumbent representative Martin LaLonde won the Democratic primary by a count of 1,134 votes. LaLonde has served in the House since the 2014-15 session.
Incumbent representative Ann Pugh clinched the district 7-2 Democratic primary race with 1,347 votes.
Pugh has been a member of the House since 1993.
Incumbent John Killacky won the district 7-3 Democratic primary race, receiving 1,012 votes.
Killacky has been a legislator since 2018.
And district 7-4 Democratic primary voters chose incumbent representative Maida Townsend with 928 votes.
Townsend has served in the House since 2013.
If elected in November, the four candidates will serve two-year terms in the Vermont House.
