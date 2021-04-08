As a jogger in a neon orange shirt ran past Tracey Carson, headed into the heart of Red Rocks Park, a fluffy dog chased after him dragging a leaf- and twig-riddled leash along the forest floor.
Carson, a senior at the University of Vermont and an officer in the South Burlington animal control department, usually tries to flag down joggers when she’s patrolling to enforce the park leash ordinance.
But she does not make a habit of running after people, she said laughing. If they’re headed her way, she tries to catch their attention with a wave.
“At the end of the day I’m here to enforce the leash law but I’m not here to be the park bully,” said Carson.
She’s learned from supervisors JoAnn Nichols and Patty Tashiro to value creating a friendly relationship with people in the community, not just dog-owners, through education and outreach.
But dog owners are not always cordial to Carson, to say the least. And after a rocky year which saw large gaps in leash compliance during the pandemic, and an uptick in dog ownership, enforcement in South Burlington is changing.
In 2020, residents registered 1,199 dogs and, according to a city report, dog registration in the city has increased by 29 percent between 2011 and 2019.
Tashiro, one of the founders of Heart Wildlife Removal, which contracts animal control services with the city, described the uptick as a “pandemic dog surge.”
Historically, Red Rocks has seen a huge issue with noncompliance, added Nichols, cofounder of Heart Wildlife Removal and head of South Burlington animal control.
She has experienced an increase in calls about off-leash dogs running at large this past year but tries to avoid writing tickets, instead favoring education.
“It’s usually not the dog that’s the problem, it’s the owner. I try not to blame dogs for creating issues,” said Nichols.
When COVID-19 forced lockdowns across the country last year, the animal control department ditched the office, like many Vermonters, and started working remotely.
Patrols, which previously included a two-officer team outfitted with radios back to the police department, came to a halt and compliance fell.
“Very low, I would guess around 20 percent,” said Tashiro.
When they were allowed to patrol again, she posited compliance increased up to 50-60 percent. Just their presence in the park is helpful, she added. “As soon as people see Tracey, they’ll reach down to their dog and put the leash on,” she said laughing.
Carson and Tashiro continued down the dirt trail, approaching a lady in a bright floral face mask with a black terrier wandering around. After Carson asked her to put her small dog on a leash, Tashiro offered a treat to the pup, who — almost — succeeded in sitting. Leashed up and full of two treats, the pup and owner walked off into the park.
For the most part, Carson’s interactions with dog owners are positive, though she occasionally hears pushback. In those cases, she runs through the reasons why someone should have their dog on a leash — mainly, dog-on-dog conflict, conflicts with wildlife and pollution in the park.
“I’m not sure how much people actually know about why it’s important,” she said.
So, what if owners maintain that their dog is well-trained and friendly? Carson hears this constantly, and she gets it — she loves animals, describing her job as “the dream.”
“That’s what’s so hard about it, because no one’s dog is evil,” she said. “But, y’know, there are situations that can definitely happen where two nice dogs get startled or don’t know each other, and that becomes more serious.”
“With on-leash compliance it’s kind of like a seatbelt,” explained Tashiro. “You can go drive your car without a seatbelt 100 times, nothing happens,” but it only takes one time to get in that car accident, sans seatbelt and get hurt.
“Nine times out of ten nothing’s ever going to happen. But you try and be courteous to other people around you because it’s a community space. You kind of have to walk with the slowest of the pack and everyone’s got to do the same thing,” Carson said.
Pun not intended.
Carson compared it to the reasoning behind complying with COVID face masks in a community setting. Walking through the wooded park, you don’t know if someone is elderly or immunocompromised, she said.
She and Tashiro exchanged hellos with a few folks walking through Red Rocks in the other direction. One woman, walking with her dog unleashed a few paces away glanced at Carson before power-walking away.
“I got her attention; she saw me and then started walking faster,” laughed Carson. “I was like, I’m not going to chase you.”
After a year of giving people space, Tashiro said the way officers enforce the ordinance has changed. They used to hand out goody bags with dog treats and information flyers, chatting with people and cuddling with pups.
“You lose a little bit of that connection. And I mean, I love petting dogs; it used to be like, ‘Oh I’m the treat lady,’ but now it’s a little different,” she said.
Moving forward Tashiro hopes that COVID vaccinations allow the team to do more outreach in the community and up patrols in teams.
Next on the outreach event calendar is April Stools Day this Saturday at Wheeler Nature Park, where residents will join together in an effort to pick up dog waste.
