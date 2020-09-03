A pandemic that started with dire warnings to stay home has some Vermonters following a new bit of advice: sell it.

Low interest rates brought on by one of the worst economies in a century are part of the spike in real estate values in Vermont. But another factor is unique to 2020 when you look at a map of the country showing cases of COVID-19 looking like a red and orange landscape.

The Green Mountain State is the one obvious exception.

Realtor and broker Steve Lipkin — he’s with Hickock and Boardman in Burlington — helps people all over Chittenden County with the home buying and selling process. At least he is now. Back in March and April, when the pandemic first started, neither his clients nor anyone else were moving much inventory.

But then came summer, and Gov. Phil Scott’s gradual “turning of the spigot” to re-open parts of the economy.

“Back at the beginning, we had a hard, hard pause. Realtors were deemed non-essential workers, and we just went on as well as we could,” Lipkin said. “Ever since the order was relaxed, it’s just been a sustained boom.”

Lipkin has been in the profession for 22 years, starting just a few years before the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. He said he saw a bump then in the number of people seeking respite in Vermont, another time when there was a sense of perceived safety in the Green Mountains.

But it’s different now — this is a global pandemic.

“It was nothing like this,” Lipkin said.

He said buyers from out of state are looking for a change of pace from the city.

“They want to live the Vermont life. Get out of the city and just have a better quality of life and more elbow room,” he said.

Bids galore

Some houses are put up on the MLS — or Multiple Listing Service, the database software that most people looking to buy property are always checking out, peeking at that more frequently than someone looking for a response to their wry tweet — in the morning and they are pulled down in the evening, sold in a day. Sometimes, with multiple bidders.

More often than not, the buyer is paying more than they would have last year. It seems 20 percent above asking in 2020 is not out of the question. Sometimes, it’s cash on the barrel.

“Sometimes, you’ll see, sight-unseen cash will come in and trump everybody,” Lipkin said.

That’s the exception, though. He said bidding wars, are “a little tempered by people not overpaying.”

Realtor Amanda Gerlack with Nancy Jenkins Real Estate in South Burlington said buying a home means being willing to pull the trigger on a place you really like, because you’re not the only one looking at the MLS.

It also means not getting overly attached to something.

Sometimes, though, people are just looking, which keeps everyone on their feet. Gerlack said one of the properties Jenkins was showing, a ranch-style home in Essex, “probably had a zillion showings,” but there certainly weren’t a zillion bids.

“It’s not like it’s an easy road, because the market is just so fast,” she said.

Middle of the market

Lipkin said the mid-range inventory is seeing the most action.

“Every well-priced place under half a million is going to be competitive,” he said.

The luxury properties — those listed for over $1 million, the high end, the waterfront properties — are moving this summer, too.

“That’s good to see, because their recovery from the last recession were the last to come around,” Lipkin said.

There’s been robust action in the land market at Hillside at O’Brien Farm, the South Burlington development off of Hinesburg Road, about a quarter mile from Gerlack’s Kennedy Drive real estate office, but the single-family home market is the hot one.

Good for sellers

Gerlack noted that it was already a seller’s market before this year, because of the low inventory on the market.

So far this year in Chittenden County, 208 homes have gone on the market, but 192 are under contract. Last year, there were 343 available, and less than half went under contract.

Compare that to five years ago, when there were 692 properties available.

With higher values driven by people who can afford to move to Vermont, or for, say a Chittenden County buyer to find a second home more in a more rural area, it can be tough for first-time buyers or those who want to sell their current home and buy another one.

Lipkin said second homes are now “sort of secondary primary,” because people from out of state who bought them aren’t in a hurry to go back.

Realtor Pall Spera noted there’s a quandary people face when selling their current home for a higher price: they’re now priced out of a home that was more affordable last year.

“We’ve got that problem where there’s one foot on the dock and one foot’s on the boat, and it’s setting out to harbor,” Spera said. “You have to be careful what you wish for.”

Out-of-towners

In some rural parts of Vermont, and in some smaller tourist towns, an orange New York license plate or a white and red Massachusetts tag is a veritable trigger.

Realtor McKee Macdonald said there was an initial fear factor of a bunch of people from the city coming and infecting the local population, something that appears to have not happened. That fear was amplified on local social media, which out-of-staters found soon enough.

“I’ve had people reach out to me and say, ‘What’s the deal with this Front Porch Forum?’” Macdonald said about the local online bulletin board in most Vermont communities.

Gerlack and Lipkin noted that Chittenden County is Vermont’s most diverse area, not just in its racial or ethnic makeup, but with more college students and out-of-state people.

Neither of them have really seen much xenophobia.

And now, with college back in session, sometimes it’s tough to know who is a “local.” Lipkin likened the arrival of all of these out of state plates to another autumnal ritual.

“It’s almost like the changing of the leaves,” he said.

Market correction?

It can’t last, this “sugar high,” as Lipkin calls it.

Or can it?

Macdonald thinks when all said and done, Vermont will have a new ground floor on the market. A higher one.

Lipkin said the real estate market has a tendency to “auto-correct.” There are obvious exceptions, as anyone who’s seen or read “The Big Short,” or studied the 2005 housing collapse. But people have learned from then, and banks have learned who not to lend to.

For now, though, if you’re a seller with years of equity in your home and you’re not itching to upgrade and pay more than you ought to, there are plenty of people, from all over New England and down the eastern seaboard, who might take a look.

“I think people have had plenty of time to re-evaluate their lives during this shutdown situation, so why not be in a dream location?” Lipkin said “Life is short and rates are low.”