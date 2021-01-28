Looking at police blotters in this very newspaper, responses by law enforcement to area hotels is a stand-out trend.
A number of motels and hotels in South Burlington and Shelburne have shifted, sheltering people without homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, the question poses itself: Does this increase mean an increase in crime?
Police officers and people who work with the homeless population have varying observations.
As the pandemic was first reaching the Champlain Valley last March, state officials made the decision to house people during the public health crisis, hoping to slow the spread of the disease, said Geoffrey Pippenger, senior advisor to the commissioner of the Department for Children and Families.
Gov. Phil Scott had issued a stay home, stay safe order, but Pippenger said, “You can’t stay home, stay safe when you don’t have a home.”
For those without permanent housing, a place to stay, that didn’t overcrowd local shelters, was needed to stop the coronavirus’ spread.
Motels were the answer, the state decided.
On Jan. 15, 2,595 people — 2,195 adults and 400 children — were being housed in 1,878 rooms at 70 motels across Vermont, Pippenger said.
In Chittenden County around 631 people were staying in 560 rooms, he said.
Increase in crime?
“The program has been largely successful in many, many ways,” South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said. “We’ve seen probably upwards of 20 folks matriculate to stable housing, and we’ve seen a very vulnerable population surviving the pandemic.”
But, he said, he’s also seen an increase in incidents in South Burlington since the program of housing homeless people in motels began — about 400 that otherwise might not have happened.
The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity has acquired all of the rooms at the Holiday Inn on Williston Road to house people.
Burke applauded the way the program has worked there, saying although the Holiday Inn has what he called one of the most unstable populations, efforts there are “probably one of the best services that the state has been working right now.”
He does worry about the impact housing people at the Holiday Inn is having on merchants on Williston Road and Dorset Street.
“I’m super sympathetic to the economic vitality of the area, because if you were to go and talk to the area merchants there, this program has had an adverse effect in terms of theft from stores and chronic trespassing complaints,” he said.
Corporal Jon Marcoux of the Shelburne Police Department said Shelburne may be seeing an upward trend in calls, but he attributes that to situations requiring mental, medical or other services.
He doesn’t think the crime rate is going up, really.
“We may see assaults up because they’re living together, but I don’t think we’ll see property crimes go up,” Marcoux said. “In fact, they’re in a position where they can ask for help.”
If a person is staying in a makeshift shelter they’ve made in the woods, he said, it’s hard for them to call for help.
Access to services
People staying in motels have their own rooms; they’re not staying in a cramped shelter where the risk of COVID transmission is as great, said Paul Dragon, executive director of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.
Motels as housing began in an attempt to isolate people who had COVID but has transitioned to a preventative resource, Dragon said. He doesn’t think there is anyone who is COVID positive at the Holiday Inn now.
Since April of 2020, about 275 different people have stayed there, creating an average of roughly 115-156 people a night.
The program was supposed to stop at the end of December, but it was extended through June, Dragon said. He is cautiously optimistic that it will be extended again, if the threat of coronavirus infection remains severe.
The people staying there not only have their own room and bathroom, they are fed, have access to computers, to mental health and job counseling. And some have been able to secure permanent housing, he said.
“What people don’t think about is how much money the state has probably saved by people not going to the emergency room, to a primary care doctor or into the mental health system or the court system. They’re all extremely expensive,” Dragon said.
He’s heard from police that the housing model has not caused more crime, but perhaps less, and what crime exists is likely more concentrated.
An added advantage of the motel model is the possibility that it could alleviate children’s trauma caused by unstable housing, said Becky Holt, the development and communications director for Committee on Temporary Shelter – commonly referred to as COTS.
Holt said that her organization talks a lot about the hidden homeless population — underhoused people who are couch-surfing or living with two families in a home designed for just one.
Unstable housing and lasting effects
Schools see the symptoms of a child who is living in insecure housing — those are the same as a child who is living on the street, Holt said.
“It is very clear and painfully obvious, because of the pandemic, how many people need more affordable housing,” Holt said.
She agreed with Dragon that having stable housing is less expensive than having people unhoused or living in insecure housing.
“I think ultimately that having people in affordable housing is a less expensive solution all the way around,” Holt said. “And then in tandem with that, I think a critical and less expensive overall solution is a robust prevention program.”
