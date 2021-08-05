The walls of the Holiday Inn are coming down. Some of them. At least temporarily.
Renovation of the hotel’s lobby and conference center started last week, but the other portion of the application — to build a five-story Hampton Inn — will follow in another phase of construction, according to South Burlington development review planner Marla Keene.
Developer Champlain School Apartments Partnership’s application, submitted in 2019 and approved last year, was recently modified to construct the project in phases, though the work remains the same, Keene noted.
The project includes a new Hampton Inn hotel with a restaurant, bar and conference space. A portion of the existing Holiday Inn building — currently in chunks following the start of construction — will be renovated into a 115-room hotel with a restaurant and meeting room, according to the application.
The Holiday Inn will remain in operation with a temporary lobby during construction of the Hampton Inn, for which the developer has not yet obtained a zoning permit. The application notes construction should take about four years.
