The University of Vermont Medical Center has tentatively set its sights on South Burlington for a new outpatient surgery center to replace the shuttered Fanny Allen campus.
The university submitted a conceptual certificate of need to the Green Mountain Care Board July 16 for the project, asking the board to expedite the process and waive the hearing requirement.
John Brumsted, president and chief executive officer of the UVM Health Network, in the application cited Chittenden County’s “growing population” and the network’s “significant backlog” of cases, exacerbated by the closure of the Fanny Allen outpatient surgery center in Colchester, as main reasons.
The network closed the outpatient surgery wing of its Colchester location in November last year, following air quality issues.
“While we are working to address this situation and at least partially reopen those facilities in the near term, planning to replace them is urgent,” Brumsted wrote. He described the seven-room center as “outdated, undersized” and not viable for renovation.
A conceptual certificate of need is usually required of hospitals and other entities when the cost to plan and gather application materials for an actual certificate of need is extra pricy. In this case, over $30 million based on early estimates. Planning costs about $4.96 million — $3.29 for design fees alone.
“In general, if you know that you have a project that’s going to be that big, you need to come in first to tell us you’re thinking about it,” explained Laura Beliveau, a staff attorney with the Green Mountain Care Board. She said UVM’s application is “likely to be treated in an expedited way” unless there are objections, since it’s still conceptual.
The board filed a public notice July 21 noting that parties wishing to intervene or who have a competing application have until Aug. 10 make their opposition known. If no one comes forward, the board will likely quickly issue a decision on the certificate.
South Burlington city manager Jessie Baker noted her support of such a project.
“(It) would add a lot of access to health services within South Burlington, not to mention great economic job opportunities,” she told city councilors at a meeting July 19. “We are excited about their investment in South Burlington.”
The project is expected to land on Tilley Drive in South Burlington’s Mountain View Business Park, where a UVM Medical Center outpatient campus is already established for cardiology, endocrinology, pain management and a slew of other specialties.
According to state statute, the Green Mountain Care Board grants conceptual certificates of need if the cost of proposed planning is reasonable and affordable to the applicant; if the project meets an existing need; and if it is consistent with the current Vermont Health Information Technology Plan.
The board is a quasi-judicial body, meaning their deliberations are private.
“Not necessarily every single time, but it’s generally kind of anticipated that (conceptual certificates of need) will go for expedited review,” said Beliveau. “It’s really just saying, ‘We’re going to do some planning.’”
