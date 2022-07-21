Since the walls of Ho Hum Motel went up in South Burlington in 1950, the quaint, no-frills motor inn has changed hands at least thrice, housed tourists from across the country, been involved in a bullet-riddled murder, survived a pandemic and offered sanctuary for people who are homeless.
Its next and perhaps final role will be to leave the motel business behind and transform into 20 permanently affordable apartments.
Champlain Housing Trust, which leased and then bought Ho Hum in the fall of 2020, has used the horseshoe-shaped motel as one of the state’s COVID-19 quarantine spaces for people who are homeless, people arriving from out of state, and others who needed a place to isolate during the height of the pandemic.
“Over the last handful of months, as COVID has changed, Ho Hum has served as a general-purpose motel for people experiencing homelessness,” said Michael Monte, chief executive officer of Champlain Housing Trust. Since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, about 650 people have been served by the motel, he added.
But as the needs of the community have changed along with the pandemic, the housing trust has shifted its focus back to creating more affordable housing.
Construction plans call for each of the motel’s two buildings to have 10 studio or one-bedroom apartments. A long-term tenant bike storage area will be built, as well as a laundry room. The height of the building or total footprint will not change. A small park between the two buildings will offer some green space for residents and will include cedar hedgerows, a gazebo, benches and at least five new trees.
The motel currently has 32 rooms, an office and a commercial laundry/maintenance room.
Thanks to the relatively straightforward construction and the city’s supportive inclusionary zoning regulations, the project could be ready as soon as this December.
“We plan and hope the apartments will be available by the middle of winter,” Monte said.
The plans estimate total cost for the new construction and initial fit-up at $685,000, which is covered by funds from the Vermont Housing Conservation Board.
This isn’t the first motel Champlain Housing Trust has converted into homes. They’ve bought eight different motels in the last decade, like the Bel Aire motel in Burlington and Handy’s Extended Stay Suites in Colchester, either for the purpose of conversion or with that possibility in mind, Monte said.
This isn’t even the first Ho Hum Motel the trust has renovated in South Burlington.
Champlain Housing Trust has leased a second Ho Hum Motel on Shelburne Road next to Panera for years and recently converted it into apartments to support people who struggle with chronic homelessness.
Monte sees South Burlington as a supportive partner when it comes to greenlighting affordable housing, having worked together on a few different projects, including a major influx of apartments, senior housing and condos in the Shaw’s area near Shelburne Road in the mid 2000s.
“South Burlington leadership led that whole plan,” Monte said. “For a while now, South Burlington has had a fairly strong affordable housing strategy.”
The state’s housing crisis has become starker throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and South Burlington’s real estate market has gotten tighter, egged on by a reappraisal last year that bumped property values up 27 percent on average and a growing population.
Before the pandemic, the vacancy rate in Chittenden County was 2 percent, according to the Vermont Housing Finance Association. That means for every 100 rental units, two were available at any given time. As of now, Chittenden County has a vacancy rate of 0.4 percent, Monte said.
“Essentially that means nothing is available. A healthy vacancy rate is 5 percent. This is 10 times worse than the healthy rate,” Monte said, adding that the rate is inflating rent and home sale prices, in some instances displacing people who can’t afford their apartments anymore and adding pressure to overburdened social services.
Inclusionary zoning rules do not inherently require development review board approval, according to South Burlington development review planner Marla Keene. Planning and zoning director Paul Conner signed off on the plans June 22.
