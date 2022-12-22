The University of Vermont Health Network last week announced its investment in a second employee housing project, along with a new child care center, to attract full-time employees and “reduce the reliance on costly temporary workers” amid a workforce shortage.
Officials broke ground on the new project on Dec. 15 on South Burlington’s Market Street. The building will have 120 apartment units ranging from studios to two bedrooms, as well as a child care facility with up to 75 spots focused on infants to preK-aged kids. Those will be made available to network employees first, officials said.
“It is vital for our network to have enough providers and staff to meet the record level demand for health care services in our region,” said Sunny Eappen, president and chief executive officer of the health network. “These projects represent a strategic investment to support our people and build a sustainable workforce as we reduce our reliance on temporary workers.”
The venture is the second the medical center has undertaken this year with Shelburne-based developer Snyder-Braverman to address a shortage of full-time employees. The health network in March announced a partnership with the developer to build a $2.8 million, 61-unit apartment building, also on Market Street in South Burlington.
That building is expected to be open for occupancy in March 2023. The second building will be located next to the first, at 303 Market St., and should be ready to open in early 2024.
The UVM Health Network has had difficulty through the pandemic keeping full-time staff and has relied primarily on temporary workers to fill in the gap. Housing and child care, officials said, are a major obstacle to correcting that.
Chittenden County has for the past year held a rental vacancy rate of around 1 percent and has some of the highest costs for homeownership in the state.
“It is frustrating when people we’ve recruited decline our offer of employment because they are not able to secure either housing or child care for their families, facing waitlists that can be pages long,” said Rebecca Kapsalis, the associate vice president of talent acquisition for the health hetwork. “I am confident that helping employees and their families secure housing and childcare will in turn help us relocate and hire more employees — and keep more of our colleagues working with us as well.”
The network says it has established a committee to oversee the selection process for the building and the child care facility and expects to release more details in the future on who would qualify and what subsidies could be available.
Similar to the first project, the UVM Health Network will help finance the project without being a property manager, while Snyder-Braverman will own and operate the building. The network will take a 10-year master lease on the 120-unit building.
Snyder-Braverman is also involved in the joint venture with the University of Vermont, which, in September, announced a plan to build nearly 300 housing units in South Burlington’s City Center for university graduate students, as well a staff and faculty, to relieve some of the housing pressure in Burlington, where students regularly compete with residents in a tight housing market.
