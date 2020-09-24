Harbor Place, a Shelburne motel, will soon return to serving as emergency accommodation for people experiencing homelessness after months of helping the state with COVID-19 mitigation.
Since March, the Champlain Housing Trust, which manages the property, has allowed the state to use its 59 rooms as isolation space for housing insecure people with COVID-19 symptoms.
The motel’s previous guests were moved to other Chittenden County motels.
“There’s over 50 rooms there and they’re only holding four, five or six adult people there so it’s just an underutilized resource,” said the Trust’s Director of Community Relations, Chris Donnelly, of the motel’s current function.
Now, the Trust looks to return to its normal work hosting housing insecure people and connecting them with resources to help find permanent housing.
It will be the state’s responsibility to find new accommodations for the people who are currently isolating there, Donnelly said, but the Champlain Housing Trust is trying to help out.
The transition was set to begin last weekend, according to Sarah Phillips, director of economic opportunity for the Vermont Department of Children and Families.
The state has started work on finding a new location, but Phillips said she couldn’t yet discuss details.
“The good news story is that we haven’t needed that much capacity and so we felt like we really could reduce the number of rooms that we maintained to meet that isolation and recovery housing capacity need,” Phillips said.
As for worries about another virus spike, Phillips said the state reviewed housing needs and is prepared for more isolation space, if needed.
Separately, the state has leased hotels in other areas to serve as emergency housing during COVID-19.
It has one such lease agreement with the Holiday Inn in South Burlington.
The state plans to keep that space as emergency housing through the end of the year with an end goal of moving people out of hotels and into permanent housing, Phillips said.
“There’s a lot that we’re doing in the state not just try to provide a secure place and have a roof over their head, but also, we’re trying to mobilize people out of motels into state housing because we know it’s not a good place for people to be in the long term,” she said.
Indeed, the state is investing a portion of CARES Act funds and money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in rental assistance vouchers for more than 500 households.
“People need a home. They need a safe place to be,” Phillips said. “There was a time when we were all told to ‘Stay home and stay safe,’ and if you didn’t have a place where you could stay home that was really hard.”
Affordable apartments to come?
Champlain Housing Trust is currently eyeing the Baymont hotel in Essex Junction as a possible purchase, according to Donnelly. The hotel has 68 rooms that could be converted into apartments as affordable housing stock. The goal would be to prioritize housing people who have struggled to find safe, affordable homes during COVID-19, Donnelly said. But no transaction has occurred at this time.
About 1,000 Vermonters are counted homeless each year, according to Donnelly. But that number has grown during COVID-19.
“At one point during the pandemic, there were about 2,000 people across the state that were being put up in motels,” Donnelly said. “There were a lot of situations where people were just not in a place where they could be isolated.”
