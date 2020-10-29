About half the registered voters in South Burlington have exercised their right to have a say in who will be the next president of the United States and the other races and issues on the ballot this Tuesday, Nov. 3.
City clerk Donna Kinville, though, expected more early voters’ ballots back by now.
South Burlington has around 16,000 registered voters and about 7,500 had voted by Friday, Oct. 23.
About 2,000 of the absentee ballots mailed to all registered voters were returned as undeliverable by the post office, Kinville said.
Most of the ballots were likely returned to the clerk’s office because the voters had moved, she said.
With the nonviable ballots deducted from the total of registered voters, about 54 percent have voted.
With a week and half to go, Kinville had expected more voters to have spoken.
She said she doesn’t see an indication there will be a massive uptick in ballots coming in before Election Day.
Kinville said she have heard from a number of voters who historically voted in person and, despite social distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions, they will vote in person this year again.
For a national election “We usually have somewhere over 10,000 voters. I don’t think it will be more than 11,000 this year, but that’s off the cuff. Who knows?” she said.
Kinville encouraged voters to bring the ballot they’ve received in the mail with them to the polls if they decide to vote in-person. The mailed ballot is your ballot.
Replacement ballots will be ready at the polls for destroyed or lost mailed ballots, but it will make the process much faster if voters bring their original mailed version, she said.
“You can take your time in making a decision at home,” Kinville suggested. “You can bring your ballot in, come to the polls and walk directly to the tabulator and still get the experience of voting in person.”
