Who is the man in the orange vest and Vietnam Vets cap directing traffic on White Street? Who smiles and waves as backpacked kids skip past? Who holds a stop sign aloft, unafraid of the cars itching to speed past?
This is Dick Hough, the crossing guard for Gertrude Chamberlin School.
Neither bad weather nor coronavirus have kept him from his duties for 11 years — not even a few close encounters with distracted drivers.
“I’m out there, rain, snow, cold weather, sunshine, I’ve seen it all,” said Hough, whose first name is Harley, although he insists everyone knows him as Dick.
“I had some friends for 50 years and they didn’t know my first name,” he said, chuckling.
Even in the winter, when wind and snow blow from every direction, whipping past him on the corner, he shows up. “It gets cold out there. I don’t mind it, I take it,” he said. “I’m a Vermonter, been one all my life.”
Hough took the job in 2010 after his friend and predecessor asked if he wanted to take over the position. With experience working in construction and directing traffic, Hough said sure, why not, and has stood under the blinking yellow light ever since.
When asking district teachers, principals and parents about Hough, they recall the same words — kind, funny, friendly, caring, dependable. And they picture the trike he often rides to work, adorned with a fuzzy Elmo plushy.
“He’s really kind to the kids. Great sense of humor,” said Chamberlin fourth grade teacher Kathy Murphy. “He’s a really nice man, we need more of those.”
She first met Hough about 11 years ago, back when she taught kindergarten and Hough brought his grandson to his first day of school. He and his wife are raising their grandson, said Murphy — “that’s no small feat for anyone.”
Back then, she got to know him as “Papa,” she recalled laughing.
Over a decade later, Murphy cherishes chatting with him every morning as she walks to school. “It’s a nice way to start my day and I think it’s a nice way for the kids to start their days too,” she said.
Chamberlin parent Marie Andalora’s kids are always excited to see Hough when they walk to school, she said. Before the pandemic began, he would say hi and high-five them, but “it’s elbows now,” she said, laughing. Hough has known Andalora’s oldest daughter, now in fourth grader, since she started kindergarten.
“He has a unique relationship with each of them,” said Andalora. “He’s an amazing fixture at Chamberlin and in the community. The kids all know him and love him.”
The school’s principal Holly Rouelle also enjoys her morning hellos with Hough: “Dick gives smiles, high fives, fist bumps and hellos to everyone who crosses or passes by. He truly represents our strong school spirit at Gertrude Chamberlin School.”
In addition to the switch from high fives to high elbows due to COVID, Hough said staggered arrival times and remote learning have changed his job. His week is a little shorter — South Burlington elementary students have studied remotely on Wednesdays all year — and he stays a little longer in the mornings. Last month, Superintendent David Young announced that district elementary schools would be returning on Wednesdays starting in May, upping the number of Hough’s mornings on his corner.
Despite the pandemic, Hough approaches his job the same; by boldly standing in the street, stop sign held high, patiently waiting for kids and families to walk.
“He takes the safety of his job very seriously and is always letting me know if there are issues concerning crossing,” said Rouelle. “He has almost been hit numerous times, but he puts the safety of our children first and always makes sure that the way is clear, and cars are stopped before he lets them start across the crosswalk.”
The safety is the toughest part of his job, Hough agreed. “I have to be careful walking out in the street, lots of people don’t look at the sign or the light,” he said. Sometimes the streetlight doesn’t work in the winter, he added, in which case he must depend on his sign and bright orange vest.
“I don’t know how many times I got close to getting hit,” said Hough.
He has seen some of the students, like his grandson, grow up and leave for high school, where Hough splits his time controlling parking lot traffic in the afternoons. That’s what he loves about the job and part of why he shows up every morning a little before 8 a.m.
“I get to see ‘em year after year. It’s amazing the changes they go through,” said Hough. He’s grown to know many families over the years and even attended graduations of some of the kids he’s met.
“It means a lot,” said Hough. “I’ve enjoyed every minute.”
At 78 years old, with a birthday approaching in May and the end of the pandemic in sight, he’s looking forward to retiring — for the second time.
“I said I’d do it at least until I’m 80,” said Hough. By then his grandson will be a senior at South Burlington High School. One more year, one more graduation.
