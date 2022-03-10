South Burlington commuters might have to change their routes in the wake of cuts to Green Mountain Transit bus lines.
Since Monday, the public transit service has cut or modified its Shelburne Road bus line, which runs through South Burlington, and routes to Montpelier, St. Albans and Jeffersonville.
The No. 6 bus on Shelburne Road through South Burlington will move from 20-minute to 30-minute service during peak commuting times. Four trips will be cut from the Montpelier LINK Express and service will be every 45 minutes. The 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. trips via St. Albans LINK Express have been nixed, as has the Jeffersonville commuter, and the morning schedule for bus 10 through Williston/Essex has changed.
The regional transit system explained last month that the temporary changes were due to low staffing levels from the pandemic, but the changes also come after tense negotiations during the last year with rural bus drivers. A tentative agreement was reached last week, in time to avoid a drivers strike, that offers “increased wages, bonuses, no-cost health, vision and dental insurance for employees and affordable coverage for families, generous time off and scheduling,” according to a company statement.
General manager Jon Moore added that they are starting “a public process for permanent service changes in the coming months.”
South Burlington city councilor Matt Cota, who represents the city on the Green Mountain Transit board, reminded the public of the changes before they went into effect at a council meeting Feb. 22.
Despite the route cuts, the city’s financial commitment to Green Mountain Transit will not change, Cota said. Masks will no longer be required while riding buses after March 18, but the moratorium on fares will continue, he added, saying that there’s movement in the Legislature to use federal aid to extend the moratorium through July.
