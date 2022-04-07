A new stormwater project in South Burlington will keep close to three gallons of phosphorous pollution out of Lake Champlain every year.
The city of South Burlington and Burlington Country Club were awarded a grant from the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission, formerly the Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission, in 2020 to fund the engineering design of a new stormwater treatment system using a gravel wetland.
The commission and the Lake Champlain Basin Program awarded construction grants last December to implement the treatment wetland, giving South Burlington the go-ahead for construction this coming fall.
“This project is a great example of the public and private sectors working together to improve water quality,” said director of public works Tom DiPietro.
According to a city press release, the public-private partnership will treat runoff from 5 acres of impervious surfaces from both the city’s municipal pavement and the country club’s private impervious surfaces, spanning approximately 80 acres.
The project will reduce the peak flow of the one-year, 24-hour storm event by 97 percent and will reduce the amount of phosphorus going to Lake Champlain by 10.5 kg per year, according to the press release.
In addition to design and construction grants through the Vermont Clean Water Initiative Program, funding will come from a local match and additional funds from the city and country club, for a total project cost of $609,000.
