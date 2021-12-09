Champlain Housing Trust received a $500,000 grant from NeighborWorks America to support its shared equity homeownership program.
The grant, just one of two made nationwide, will support the trust’s efforts to expand affordable homeownership opportunity to 40 households and keep those homes affordable for subsequent buyers over time.
The program was recognized with a United Nations World Habitat Award for its ingenuity and sustainability.
Champlain Housing Trust will use the grant to support down payment assistance, leveraging both private and public resources to create permanently affordable homeownership. The housing trust’s shared equity program now numbers almost 650 homes and is the largest of its kind in the country.
“This program is effective in that it not only provides an affordable option for the initial family to purchase a home, but it allows us to serve multiple households over time by recycling the investment,” explained Michael Monte, CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust.
