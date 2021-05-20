Can kids ages 12 and older sign up for any COVID-19 vaccine? Are the side effects different in children? Might the vaccine affect a child’s fertility later in life?
These are some of the questions South Burlington Drs. Elizabeth Hunt and Leah Costello answered at the first in a virtual series of Department of Health public outreach panels between local pediatricians and families.
On May 13, the first day Vermonters ages 12 and up were allowed to register for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, 6,300 vaccination appointments were made for minors across the state according to officials. As of press time, at least 70 percent of Vermonters ages 16 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Costello and Hunt, who both work at Timber Lane Pediatrics in South Burlington and are parents in the Champlain Valley School District, have heard questions, excitement and concern from families in their communities.
“Many of us are so excited about it. I know many kids in my neighborhood actually already signed up ... but that doesn’t need to be you today, running to sign up your child,” said Costello on vaccine opening night last Thursday. “It’s really normal and OK to be unnerved about new things and uncertain about what this means.”
Caryl Davidson, nurse at South Burlington High School, said she’s heard predominantly positive feedback from students and parents. “I think the kids get it — I’ve had students that are very excited to let me know they’re vaccinated,” she said.
But she is open and happy to answer questions, especially for folks who are less sure, Davidson added.
“We don’t want people to feel like they don’t have the information important to make an informed decision. These are your kids and you want to be sure that you understand what they’re being given,” she said.
Rebecca Bell, president of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, joined the panel briefly in video message form to address how the vaccines were made.
“A lot of people are wondering, how are we able to get these vaccines so quickly? It seems like quite a feat,” she said.
One reason why, Bell said, is because COVID-19 was so widespread that researchers had a wealth of data to use in vaccine development — something that has taken longer for other less prevalent infections. Finding a vaccine for COVID-19 became a global priority a year and a half ago, leading to massive collaboration, funding and faster results in testing, she said.
“We were able to do that because the burden of disease was so high,” added Costello. “There was so much COVID-19 in our communities where the studies were done that they could see that there was an obvious difference between those who were receiving the placebo and those who were receiving the vaccine.”
Costello and Hunt then dove into answering questions about vaccine side effects, kids with allergies, fertility and potential long-term effects.
If a child with allergies gets a vaccine, will the risk of negative side effects increase?
“I think that’s fine based on what we know about how most vaccines work,” answered Hunt. The Pfizer vaccine does not contain latex or egg products, she said, and is low in allergenicity.
Similarly, kids with asthma are not expected to see any increase negative side effects. Millions of youth ages 16-18 and adults with asthma have been successfully vaccinated with no red flags, said Costello. “We really have not seen any safety signals around that condition. So, we can safely say that you there’s no contraindication with a child with asthma.”
She added that kids who receive the vaccine will be monitored for 15 minutes after their jab, like everyone else, in case of allergic reaction.
Is the volume of the vaccine dose the same for smaller children, such as those under 70 pounds?
Yes, Costello said, because while medications are often weight-based, the vaccine is not.
“I like to compare this to the flu vaccine. We actually use the same dose of the flu vaccine for all ages,” she said. A five-year-old and a 15-year-old receive the same shot.
“This (vaccine) is promoting an antigen response that we feel is safe, as with the flu vaccine, to give the same dose to your 70-pound 12-year-old and your 200-pound 18-year-old,” she said.
According to the Pfizer study, 84 percent of people 16-18 felt pain at the injection site, 63 percent felt tired, 55 percent had a headache and 38 percent felt muscle pain.
Is there an impact to children who are 12 but haven’t entered puberty?
Hunt noted that, no, the 12-15 age group has “almost the exact same profile of side effects and efficacy” although sexual maturity was not specifically assessed.
“We have no reason to feel that there would be any effects on puberty,” added Costello, in the same way that there is no concern in the medical world about the effects of vaccines on pregnant women. “The science behind it does not support any effects on puberty or fertility or fetal development.”
She did note that some people who’ve contracted COVID-19 have experienced irregularities in their period.
“I think we always have to bring this back to the disease that we’re trying to prevent and that we don’t really know about the long-term effects of COVID,” Costello said. “There are probably not any effects on fertility or changes in pubertal development, but we’re trying to prevent a disease that could have long-term complications and very significant cardiac complications.”
Do the vaccines have any long-term effects on kids?
Hunt and Costello explained that historically vaccines have not produced long-term effects.
“We’ve been doing vaccines for decades and decades, and really, we see the effects of vaccines within days to a few weeks after, not months or years later,” said Costello.
The long-term impact of COVID on fertility, underlying health conditions and allergies is still unknown, Hunt emphasized. “We have to weigh those kinds of things against the serious effects of COVID. Not only serious effects, but death,” she said.
Costello also quelled some concerns raised about whether the COVID-19 vaccine was safe for kids to receive in addition to their other recommended vaccines.
“Your child can still go ahead and get other vaccines that they need because we all know kids are going to camp and have required vaccines. We want our kids to get all of the other vaccines that we recommend as pediatricians,” she said.
On May 25, the state will host a vaccine clinic at the Burleigh Gym at South Burlington High School from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., welcome to everyone ages 12 and up. A list of school-based vaccine clinics is also available on the Agency of Education website.
